Zach Wilson injury: 3 QBs the Jets should consider to replace young stud ft. Colin Kaepernick 

Zach Wilson suffered an injury during the first quarter of the New York Jets' first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season. While the second-year quarterback avoided disaster with a potentially season-ending injury, he has been diagnosed with a bone brose in his knee as well as a torn meniscus.

Zach Wilson will reportedly have surgery to repair the injury in his knee, but is expected to be ready to return in about a month. He's fortunate that he is likely to make a return this year, but his status for Week 1 of the regular season is in serious jeopardy.

The Jets must now weigh their options for a short-term replacement of Wilson. Here are three quarterbacks who could potentially fill in for the young quarterback.

#1 - Joe Flacco

New York Jets QB Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco is the most logical replacement for Zach Wilson. He is already on the Jets' roster and is currently serving as Wilson's back-up. Flacco offers little upside, but he's a proven veteran who is more than capable of filling in temporarily.

Flacco appeared in two games for the Jets last season, combining for 338 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He is currently one of the best back-up quarterbacks in the NFL.

#2 - Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

If the Jets decide to explore the free agent market to bring in another quarterback, Colin Kaepernick provides an interesting option for them. He's been pursuing an opportunity to get another job in the NFL, including hosting workouts in an effort to get signed to a new team.

Kaepernick was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, rushing for an impressive 2,300 yards in five seasons. If the Jets were to sign him, he could potentially be used in rushing packages and gadget plays even after Zach Wilson returns, adding another layer to their offense.

#3 - Ryan Fitzpatrick

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick recently announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason, but it's possible he could make a comeback if the Jets were to offer him a contract. He has been a journeyman quarterback during his career, playing for nine different teams along the way.

Fitzpatrick has previously spent two seasons with the Jets in 2015 and 2016, starting 27 games and recording 45 total touchdowns. He started one game for the Washington Commanders in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury.

