Zach Wilson's mom throws bombastic side eye at Jets QB's ex on Instagram

Zach Wilson's relationship status caused a lot of drama last offseason. There were claims of infidelity from his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile. There was even an alleged relationship with one of his mom's friends.

While the New York Jets quarterback never clarified on any of the claims, he has apparently moved on.

His mom Lisa is apparently a fan of his girlfriend Nicollete Dellanno. The couple spent the 4th of July holiday with the rest of his family and Lisa documented the occasion on her Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In one photo she even tagged Dellanno and said that she felt Zach 'found a good one this time'. This was essentially a dig at Gile. She elaborated by saying that Nicollette Dellanno is not only good to her son but also for the entire family. She then expressed her love for her son's girlfriend with these words:

"He found a good one this time. So good to my boy and my entire family. Love you @nicolette_dellanno."

The Jets quarterback and Abbey Gile were high school sweethearts and dated throughout college. She was even there when he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2021.

By early 2022, neither had posted about the other on social media and it was clear that the relationship had ended. When some accused her of cheating, she responded with the story about Wilson being the alleged cheater.

How long have Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno been together?

The first time that Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellano were spotted together was at a New York Yankees game in May 2022. The two didn't become 'Instagram official' until September when Dellanno first posted a photo of the two together.

There isn't much information about Dellanno on her social media page except that she is from New Jersey. She does have a large social media following on Instagram with over 43,000 followers. She is also a well-known figure on TikTok.

Since that first post, she has shared photos of the two, including from their vacations together this offseason. One was a Memorial Day trip to Lake Powell, Utah. There was also a trip to the Bahamas last month with Wilson and friends.

Which of course includes the trip last week with Wilson's family that included compliments from his mom Lisa.

Poll : 0 votes