Zach Wilson trade destinations: 3 best landing spots for Jets QB

All signs point to Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's time in New York being over. There was once hope that Aaron Rodgers could fix him with his example. However, when news broke that Wilson was allegedly hesitant to return to the starting role, it seemed to be the final stroke of the writing on the wall.

However, as a starting quarterback at points this season, his recent experience and brief flashes on certain throws likely will win over another destination to take a flyer on him. Wilson likely won't be competing for any starting roles in 2024, but the quarterback has a great shot at winning a backup role in several places around the league. Here's a look at the best potential fits.

3 teams Zach Wilson will thrive in

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

Joshua Dobbs at Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

If the last few weeks have made anything clear about the Minnesota Vikings, it's that their backup quarterback situation is a complete tossup. The team has trotted out Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens this season. Considering Kirk Cousins' contract situation, the team might be rebuilding at the position in 2024.

With so much to be figured out in the northern mid-west, adding another quarterback for cheap only increases the odds of finding a long-term solution. Additionally, with Justin Jefferson expected to be fully healthy next season, Zach Wilson would have an upgrade over Garrett Wilson, which could only elevate his play from the Jets.

Lastly, having budding wide receiver Jordan Addison on the team in his second season could only help Zach Wilson thrive.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes at Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs won't take the keys away from Patrick Mahomes anytime soon. However, Wilson would present a quarterback project for the Chiefs as an opportunity for coach Andy Reid to trumpet as an accomplishment to add to his resume.

If Reid could fix Zach Wilson over the years and deliver an explosive performance from him in a future game, it would only be an example to elevate his legacy. Wilson is a nationally known name for all of the wrong reasons, and it would be the highest-profile fix job available for Reid, should he want to go in that direction.

#3 - Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray at Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans

The Arizona Cardinals just traded away Joshua Dobbs and are rebuilding at the backup quarterback position. They already have rookie Clayton Tune, who has far from impressed in his rookie season. If the Cardinals want to bring in some veteran competition, they can do so with a cheap trade for Zach Wilson.

If nothing else, it would allow coach Jonathan Gannon his first opportunity to fix a backup quarterback in the background as Kyler Murray continues to play. If Gannon could drag out an impressive performance or two from Wilson, it would serve as insurance for him to point to if Murray doesn't work out in the long term, giving reason to keep him around for the next high-grade rookie prospect.