Zack Martin Cowboys holdout: Why is All-Pro OG willing to lose $500,000 in fines?

Among all the potential holdouts prior to this season, Zack Martin's with the Dallas Cowboys was one of the least expected. A consummate professional, he is known for putting his head down and getting on ahead with the game rather than making any noise outside of it. Hence, this latest standoff, that has seen him accruing nearly half-a-million dollars worth of fines is quite surprising.

Hence, we must look at what brought this about, what are the implications because of this situation and where things go from here.

Zack Martin's bother with the Dallas Cowboys

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zack Martin is an All-Pro offensive guard, who is widely regarded as one of the best in his position. His current contract is around $14 million per year, which puts nine other players in his position ahead of him. Given he is one of the best players in what he does, he is doubtlessly comparing himself to other top guards.

Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons is earning $20.5 million and Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts is at $20 million. So, it is not surprising that he may want something around that figure. Holding out from training camp, even though it is costing him money is the only leverage he has to move the needle.

Unfortunately for Zack Martin, we have not heard anything about the Dallas Cowboys getting in touch with his representative yet, so there seems to be an impasse. But if history is any guide, he has hope. The franchise was in the same situation with offensive lineman Larry Allen in 2022 and ended up giving him a six-year, $37 million deal.

Even Dak Prescott has weighed in on the matter and asked the Cowboys to "pay the man", underscoring how important he is to the team and the locker room.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott when asked about Zack Martin: “Pay the man.”

But this is where things get tricky and perhaps that is why Zack Martin has not heard back from the team yet. To give him the kind of money he wants, there would need to be restructuring of contracts elsewhere. The team might in the process of identifying where they can cut corners. One possible area they could target is Jourdan Lewis. With DaRon Bland emerging and veteran Stephon Gilmore joining the roster, he might prove to be dispensable.

Another additional reason why Zack Martin might be digging in with the whole situation is because he knows that the offensive line is fluid going into next season. Tyler Biadasz and Terence Steele are in the last years of their contract. Tyron Smith is also likely to see out this year and leave the Dallas Cowboys.

Therfore, Zack Martin knows that there will possibly be less funds available for him next year. Secondly, even if they pay him, he might have to shoulder larger responsibilities compared to what he is now as the offensive line might be completely overhauled around him. Therefore, the net effect could be that he is still losing money compared to the value he is bringing to the team.

Additionally, the same factor works in his favor as well. Knowing that an offensive line reshuffle is likely coming up soon, the Dallas Cowboys would like to go all-in this year in keeping the veterans in place so they can protect the quarterback and go on a deep playoff run. With head coach and new offensive play-caller Mike McCarthy signaling that they will run the ball more this season, the offensive line will be even more important.

Therefore, Zack Martin is holding in knowing that he is not getting paid in line with the top players in his position based on the NFL market. He also believes that the situation the Dallas Cowboys are in means they would eventually have to come to the table. For that, even if he has lost half-a-million, he figures he could stand to gain much more by holding out.