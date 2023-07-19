Zack Martin Net Worth: How much is Cowboys' guard worth in 2023?

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin has an estimated net worth of $18 million. Martin is an integral part of the Cowboys' offensive line, and he has been protecting Dak Prescott since he was drafted in 2014.

Martin is a perennial Pro Bowler and has been a star since his rookie season. He was one of four rookies to the 2014 Pro Bowl, accumulating seven Pro Bowls since then. Martin is one of the best players in his position.

Zack Martin's career earnings

Zack Martin has made $75,135,531 in his nine-year NFL career. The perennial Pro Bowler is one of the best players in his position and is the highest-rated guard on Madden 24.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Martin as the sixteenth pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Jerry Jones saw him as a day-one contributor, and he was pegged down as a starter from draft night.

Martin then signed a four-year, $8.967 million rookie contract with Dallas. He excelled throughout his initial four-year tenure with America's team, and the Cowboys subsequently exercised a $9.341M fifth-year option for 2018.

After year five, Martin re-signed with the Cowboys on an impressive six-year $84 million contract extension on June 11, 2018. That made him the best-paid guard in the NFL. However, times change.

He is currently considering sitting out of training camp due to unhappiness with his current deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports:

"Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources. Martin believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market."Martin is scheduled to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL’s top-paid guards."

Martin has regularly converted his salary into bonuses to help the Cowboys clear cap space to sign impressive roster pieces. He did this in 2021, 2022, and again in 2023.

Zack Martin's Madden 24 rating

Dallas Cowboys elite guard Zack Martin is rated 99 on Madden 24. He is the first guard to earn this honor in 21 years. Another Cowboys star, Larry Allen, was the last guard to achieve a 99 overall rating in the game.

Martin is the third player named to this year's 99 Club, joining Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Madden will continue unveiling its weekly ratings, so Martin, Jefferson, and Donald can expect more company.

Martin deserves his 99-rated player card, as the Notre Dame alum has been dominant since joining the league. Martin has made the Pro Bowl each year except for an injury-shortened 2020, has made six All-Pro first teams, and was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team.

Madden hardly ever appreciates offensive linemen and it's nice to see Zack Martin getting his flowers ahead of year ten.

