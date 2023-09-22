Zack Moss or Alexander Mattison Week 3 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Exploring projections for RBs

Zack Moss and Alexander Mattison entered the 2023 NFL season in different situations. While Mattison was expected to take over as a full-time starter with no real threat to his workload, Moss was penciled in as a backup to superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Just two weeks into the regular season, their roles have significantly changed.

Entering Week 3, both Moss and Mattison are now mostly serving as the featured running backs for their teams, but in a committee approach. This has led many to wonder which one of the two backs is the better option for fantasy lineups this week.

Is Zack Moss a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss

Zack Moss was acquired by the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 NFL season after spending his first three years with the Buffalo Bills. While he never quite lived up to expectations in Buffalo, he is thriving in his new role with the Colts. He was brought in to help replace the injured Jonathan Taylor and did an excellent job in doing so.

Zack Moss went on a tear at the end of last year, exceeding 70 yards in each of his final four games with the Colts. He quickly emerged as a late-season fantasy football sleeper, adding value to many lineups.

This included a spectacular RB2 finish in the final week of the season, his best performance of the year and first time eclipsing 100 yards in a single game with the Colts.

While Moss became a desirable fantasy asset at the end of the 2022 season, he was expected to reprise his role as backup as soon as Jonathan Taylor returned, presumably for the 2023 NFL season.

Things changed when Taylor was placed on the PUP list, keeping him out for at least the first four games of the year. This quickly made Moss a popular target again, but a broken arm during the offseason complicated things a bit.

Luckily for Zack Moss and his fantasy managers, the injury only caused him to miss one game. He made his return to the Colts' lineup, as well as many fantasy lineups, in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, the same team he recorded his RB2 finish against in Week 18 last year. He didn't disappoint, dominating the Texans again on his way to a strong RB10 finish.

To acquire Zack Moss as the ultimate handcuff for Jonathan Taylor, make sure to utilize the fantasy football trade analyzer.

Zack Moss has clearly demonstrated that he's capable of carrying the load for the Colts any time that Taylor is unavailable. That will be the case again in Week 3 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens. While they offer a tough rushing defense, his recent history and solid form suggest he can once again be a useful player in many fantasy lineups this week.

Also Read: Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em Sit 'Em RBs

Is Alexander Mattison a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings have preferred to stick with just one featured running back in recent years, and unfortunately for Alexander Mattison, that has been Dalvin Cook. This has severely limited Mattison's opportunities, especially considering Cook has exceeded 1,300 yards in each of the last four seasons.

Everything changed during the 2023 offseason when Cook was released before joining the New York Jets.

The surprising move opened the door for Mattison to finally get his opportunity to be the Vikings' featured back for the 2023 NFL season. While his playing time has been severely limited during his career, the few times he received an expanded role he showed plenty of promise.

In the five games that he has received at least 20 touches, he's exceeded 100 yards in three of them.

The success, though in a small sample size, paired with Cook's massive production in the same role, made Alexander Mattison an extremely attractive fantasy football target in drafts this year. He clearly showed signs that with more opportunities to get touches in their high-powered offense, he was capable of producing major numbers.

Two games into the 2023 NFL season, Mattison hasn't lived up to the hype that came along with his promotion. He has totaled just 25 touches for 83 yards. He's averaging a disappointing 3.3 yards per carry and has yet to record a rushing touchdown.

While he has plenty of time to turn things around, a new challenge further complicates the situation in Week 3.

The Vikings recently acquired Cam Akers via trade with the Los Angeles Rams, bringing in backfield target competition that wasn't previously there. It's unclear at this point how the workload will be distributed, but it surely impacts Mattison's overall fantasy value in a negative way.

He's no longer the lone featured running back, so while it may improve his efficiency, it will presumably take away a chunk of his expected touches moving forward.

Also Read: Cam Akers or Alexander Mattison Start Em’ Sit Em’

Zack Moss vs. Alexander Mattison: Who should I start in Week 3?

Fantasy managers are faced with difficult lineup decisions every week of the season, including potential debate between Zack Moss and Alexander Mattison in Week 3. Using the help of Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Moss makes for a better running back option than Mattison this week.

His expected volume and safer floor are the biggest reasons why, despite playing in a less favorable matchup.

Mattison has one of the best possible matchups in Week 3 when the Minnesota Vikings host the Los Angeles Chargers. This game is projected to be the highest-scoring matchup of the week.

Expected shootouts often create ideal scenarios for many players to post large fantasy scores, presenting Mattison with a solid opportunity to do so.

The issue with Mattison is that he has failed to live up to the expectations that came along with his expanded role this year. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles both have stout rushing defenses, his ineffectiveness has been alarming.

Maybe even more concerning is his lack of touches in general, demonstrating that the Vikings could be losing faith in him.

With Mattison's role seemingly decreasing with the Vikings, and Akers' usage being completely unknown at this point in time, Zack Moss becomes a superior fantasy football option this week, even in a challenging matchup against the Baltimore Ravens' elite rushing defense.

If nothing else, the Indianapolis Colts have at least demonstrated their commitment to Moss as their featured back. Their other options did nothing to threaten his workload last week, and it could realistically increase in Week 3.

Week 2 was Zack Moss' first game back from a broken arm, so it's possible they limited his touches a bit. With Jonathan Taylor potentially expected back in two weeks, there is no real reason for the Colts to remain conservative with Moss.

They can theoretically give him as many touches as he can handle until Taylor returns, so his projected volume makes him an attractive fantasy target. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is also out for this game against the Ravens, opening up even more rushing opportunities for Zack Moss.