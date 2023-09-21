Cam Akers or Alexander Mattison Start Em’ Sit Em’: Exploring Week 3 Fantasy Outlook for Vikings RBs

The Minnesota Vikings bolstered their backfield by trading for running back Cam Akers for 2026 NFL Draft late-round pick swaps. Minnesota’s need in that department is apparent after having the worst rushing attack in the league two weeks into the 2023 NFL season.

Despite their impressive passing attack led by Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, the Vikings have averaged only 34.5 rushing yards per game. While Akers’ addition gives Minnesota another running game option, is it wise to start him over Alexander Mattison in Week 3?

Is Cam Akers a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Cam Akers gets a fresh start in Minnesota after three seasons and change with the Los Angeles Rams. His talent is undeniable when he’s healthy, as proven by his 188 carries for 786 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Those are his best numbers since his maiden NFL campaign, wherein he had 625 rushing yards and two touchdowns. But while he is a steady contributor, he’s still a health risk until proven otherwise. He hasn’t played an entire regular season and suited up in only one game before returning for the 2021 playoffs.

But since the trade came through in the middle of the week, it would still take time for Akers to reorient himself to Kevin O’Connell’s offense. Being the Rams' offensive coordinator for two seasons gives Akers some familiarity with the Minnesota Vikings system.

However, gradually integrating Cam Akers into their scheme will be their likeliest approach. Therefore, he will have a limited role in Week 3 as the Vikings seek their first victory of the 2023 NFL season. Besides, Akers hasn’t been particularly impressive in Week 1, finishing with 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Is Alexander Mattison a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison

There’s a reason the Vikings traded for Cam Akers. They were confident that Alexander Mattison could take over from Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who now plays for the New York Jets.

Unfortunately, Mattison has yet to prove that he is worthy of being a starting running back. Through two games, he’s had 19 carries for 62 rushing yards and zero touchdowns. As a consolation, he has one receiving touchdown out of six catches for ten yards.

Mattison’s performance through two weeks is a significant factor in why the Vikings running game is struggling. Yes, Minnesota’s offensive line is depleted with injuries to Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, Chris Reed, and Olisaemeka Udoh.

However, great running backs find ways to gain yards even if the blocking doesn’t go his way. Cam Akers’ addition is a wake-up call for Mattison to get his act together. Otherwise, he might be demoted to backup. A dominating performance in Week 3 could help him retain his starting role.

Cam Akers vs. Alexander Mattison: Who Should I Start in Week 3?

Cam Akers and Alexander Mattison projected stats for Week 3 (Image credit: Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer)

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer reveals that while Cam Akers boosts the Vikings’ backfield, Alexander Mattison is still the better option to start in Week 3. Mattison is projected to finish with 10.7 fantasy points on 44 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Akers might get 2.5 points on 16 total yards.

The Vikings will be facing the Los Angeles Chargers at home this week. Through two games, they are ranked 15th in rushing yards allowed, surrendering 105 per game. However, they gave up 141 rushing yards to the Tennessee Titans last week.

Allowing that many yards could be a good sign for fantasy football owners of both Akers and Mattison. But remember that 80 of those 141 yards were by Derrick Henry. The two Vikings running backs do not match Henry’s size and tenacity.

The Chargers allowed 70 rushing yards to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, around the total yards Akers and Mattison are projected to get. But even if the optimizer suggests starting Mattison over Akers in fantasy football, there are way better options at running back than both.