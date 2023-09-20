George Kittle or Darren Waller Start Em’ Sit Em’: 49ers vs Giants Fantasy Outlook for TEs

George Kittle and Darren Waller are two of the best overall fantasy football tight ends for the 2023 NFL season. Each were heavily targeted during fantasy drafts this year due to their proven history of elite production at one of the most challenging positions to post consistent output. This has made them valuable fantasy assets.

The two star tight ends will directly face off against each other in the opening game of Week 3 on Thursday Night Football. It's fair to wonder which is the better fantasy football option when managers are setting their lineups this week. The following breakdown will help.

Is George Kittle a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

George Kittle

George Kittle entered the 2023 NFL season having ranked among the top four fantasy football tight ends in four of the last five seasons, regardless of scoring format. He has clearly been one of the most consistent performers at the position and why he was easily ranked as a top-five tight end during draft season this year, regardless of league format or scoring settings.

Unfortunately for Kittle's fantasy managers, Kittle has gotten off to a bit of a slow start to the 2023 season. Through two games, he has recorded just six receptions on nine targets for 49 yards and has yet to score a touchdown this year. Some of this could be due to the San Francisco 49ers offensive roster, which is absolutely loaded with weapons.

Another reason for Kittle's slow start could be because he was dealing with a groin injury for much of the 2023 offseason, including during training camp and the preseason. It also limited his practice reps ahead of their Week 1 game. He has now returned to full practice participation and appears to be back in full health.

This suggests that Week 3 could be when he gets back on track and breaks out for one of the massive performances he's been known for.

Is Darren Waller a good pick in fantasy football Week 3?

Darren Waller

Darren Waller was acquired by the New York Giants via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He was brought in to serve as the top target in their passing game as they were desperately in need of offensive weapons. This further brightened his already encouraging fantasy projections this year.

While Waller has struggled to stay healthy in each of the past two years, he finished among the top three fantasy football tight ends in each of the two seasons prior to that. This proves that when he's healthy, he's truly one of the most dominant players at the position in the entire NFL. His early returns during the 2023 season are proving his elite value once again.

In his first two games with his new team, Darren Waller has recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 112 yards, including a TE4 fantasy football finish last week. He has served as the focal point of the Giants' passing scheme, as he was expected to do when they acquired him.

He has also already improved from one game to the next and there's reason to believe that can continue as he further develops his already strong chemistry with Daniel Jones.

George Kittle vs. Darren Waller: Who should I start in Week 3?

Waller vs. Kittle in Week 3

According to the Start/Sit Optimizer, Darren Waller makes for a better fantasy football tight end option than George Kittle in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. His expected volume and larger role within the Giants' offense is one of the reasons why. He's already their primary passing target and could see seven more of a boost this week due to the various circumstances of the game.

The Giants recently announced that running back Saquon Barkley will be unavailable for their matchup with the 49ers. He leads their offense in total touches, so this is a major blow to their offensive scheme. This means that Waller could see an even larger workload than he already gets.

Game script is another factor that could work in Darren Waller's favor. The 49ers are one of the biggest favorites of Week 3, so the Giants are likely going to have to pass the ball often in order to keep up on the scoreboard. This creates additional opportunities for Waller to record receptions.

While Kittle is a solid option as well, the 49ers' expected heavy rushing approach could limit his upside, especially considering his slow start to the 2023 NFL season.

