"There's a lot of stuff on Dak's shoulders" - Cowboys RB sends message to rest of the NFL ahead of playoffs

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott came into the league together via the 2016 NFL Draft. Being teammates for six years, Zeke knows Prescott fairly well and recently defended his quarterback.

According to Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, the three-time All-Pro running back said the following about Prescott when speaking to the media:

“When you look at the quarterback, they have a lot of responsibility. They gotta go out there and get everyone lined up. You got to call the play, you got to remember the play and then you have to remember how to execute it. There’s a lot of stuff on Dak’s shoulders, but I wouldn’t rather go out there with any other quarterback.”

Zeke went on to speak about the seriousness Prescott is taking on his role and the preparation entailed:

“I know how serious he takes his job and he takes that burden I know he’s going to do everything he needs to between now and Sunday to prepare and be ready to go out there and lead us.”

Elliott’s comments come ahead of their home playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Wild Card Weekend. This season, Dallas won the NFC East with a record of 12-5 and led the NFL in points per game (31.2) and seventh in the fewest points allowed (21.1).

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence on QB Dak Prescott: "I believe Dak is going to own the moment. He's going to show y'all what he really is about and going to take this playoffs by storm." Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence on QB Dak Prescott: "I believe Dak is going to own the moment. He's going to show y'all what he really is about and going to take this playoffs by storm."

As for the two-time Pro Bowl signal caller, he is fourth in the league in touchdown passes (37).

He is tied with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in that category.

The 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year finished the 2021 regular season with the seventh-most passing yards (4,449), third in passer rating (104.2), and fourth in completion percentage (68.8 percent).

Dak Prescott's playoff career

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

In his four years in Dallas, Prescott has started just three games in the playoffs. In the 2016 season, the Cowboys faced the Packers in the Divisional Round at home in AT&T Stadium.

He went 24 of 38 for 302 yards passing with three touchdowns and one interception as Dallas lost to Green Bay by a score of 34-31.

Two years later, he and the Cowboys played the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round, defeating them 24-22 as Dak threw for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

In the divisional round, they faced the Los Angeles Rams and Prescott threw for 266 yards and a touchdown. Dallas lost the game to the Rams by a score of 30-22 on the road.

Dak is looking to become the first quarterback since Hall of Famer Troy Aikman in the 1995 season to lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl. The question for Dallas fans is can he be the one to lead them back there.

