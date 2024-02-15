10 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh

There will be several rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh, but which ones should players go out of their way for? Between the real-world portion of the event taking place in Los Angeles on February 17, 2024, and the global iteration taking place on February 24-25, trainers might have their hands full hunting for Pocket Monsters worth investing their time in.

With dozens of Pokemon to catch, hatch, and raid across multiple habitats taking place at different times, Pokemon GO players certainly have their work cut out for them to make full use of the event. If you're searching for some of the rarer Pocket Monsters to catch so that they can be prioritized, you may want to look at this list of some of the best options during GO Tour Sinnoh.

10 rare Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh

1) Kleavor

Kleavor's Blueberry Pokedex art in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Kleavor was recently introduced to Pokemon GO on its dedicated Raid Day event in May 2023, and it hasn't appeared often as a raid boss since. Although Kleavor will only appear during GO Tour Sinnoh's Los Angeles portion of the event, it will do so as a wild spawn during a 30-minute Space-Time Anomaly period at the end of the Entangled Ruins habitat hours.

This will mark the first time Kleavor (and its shiny variant) will appear as a wild spawn in this mobile title, so if you are heading to Los Angeles to take place in the GO Tour, you'll want to keep an eye out for this rare Hisuian member of the Scyther family.

2) Unowns H, I, S, U, O, N

Various Unown in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hardcore Pokemon GO collectors often take up the task of catching all 28 forms of Unown as well as their shiny variants. If you still have gaps in your collection, GO Tour Sinnoh, you can find the H, I, S, U, O, and N versions of Unown during the event by activating an incense.

All versions of Unown found during GO Tour Sinnoh's global and Los Angeles portions can also appear in their blue-tinged shiny forms, and considering the immense rarity of many Unown forms, it would be a shame not to catch a few of these elusive Pokemon.

3) Hisui's Starter Pokemon

All three of Hisui's starters will be available during Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even though they've appeared ahead of Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh, trainers taking part in the tour have an opportunity to raid and catch Hisuian Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott. In Los Angeles, they can be found as 3-star raid bosses during all Space-Time Anomalies, while global players can find them as 3-star raid bosses during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitat hours.

If you missed out on these Hisuian variants' Raid Days over the past few months, GO Tour Sinnoh LA offers the opportunity to catch them, and as 3-star raid bosses, they shouldn't be tough to counter and defeat. It's unclear when these Hisuian starters will be made available again, so you should seize the opportunity.

4) White-Striped Basculin

White-Striped Basculin should be worth more than its counterparts in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Although Red and Blue-Striped Basculin aren't much to get excited about, the arrival of White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon GO is a different story. If you are willing to travel along a few Routes during the Los Angeles or global legs of GO Tour Sinnoh, you can encounter White-Striped Basculin for the first time. This particular Basculin has an advantage over its peers.

Specifically, White-Striped Basculin has the ability to evolve into Basculegion. Although Niantic has stated that it won't be able to do so right away, you should certainly catch this Basculin as much as you can so you can be ready for when Basculegion is released.

5) Shaymin

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh is offering Masterwork Research to encounter shiny Shaymin (Image via Niantic)

The mythical Pokemon Shaymin first made its arrival during Pokemon GO Fest 2022 in both its Land and Sky Forme, and trainers willing to spend a few bucks on an in-game ticket can get the opportunity to catch shiny Shaymin during GO Tour Sinnoh. For $4.99 or its equivalent in their local currency, players both in Los Angeles and around the world can gain access to a new Masterwork Research questline.

By completing tasks in this new research story, you will get the opportunity to catch a shiny Shaymin of your own, which should be a huge plus for those who missed out on finding Shaymin during GO Fest 2022 or 2023's Sustainability Week event.

6) Spiritomb

Spiritomb is making a rare appearance in Pokemon GO outside of Halloween (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Typically, the Dark/Ghost-type creature Spiritomb doesn't make many appearances outside of Halloween events, where it's usually obtainable via completing research questlines. However, players heading to the Los Angeles leg of GO Tour Sinnoh can take part in a Timed Research Story where they can find 108 different Pokestops to encounter Spiritomb or its shiny variant.

108 Pokestops signify the 108 spirits that purportedly unite to create Spiritomb, and the stops in question have been hand-picked by Niantic across Los Angeles/Orange County. If you haven't snagged Spiritomb during the recent Halloween event, then this could be your next chance to catch one.

7) Hisuian Avalugg

Hisuian Avalugg returns to Pokemon GO during GO Tour Sinnoh (Image via Niantic)

Outside of rare raid appearances, Pokemon GO players don't see Hisuian Avalugg very often, but it's making a comeback during GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles. In the final 30 minutes of the Hot Mountain Spring habitat hour, a Space-Time Anomaly will occur and place Hisuian Avalugg in the wild alongside Pokemon like Wyrdeer, Hisuian Sneasel, and Pikachu wearing Rei's Cap.

Since Hisuian Avalugg doesn't appear often outside of Winter events and it's an incredibly tanky fighter in Pokemon GO Battle League PvP, it would be a shame to miss out on catching this fearsome Ice/Rock-type if you are exploring Los Angeles for GO Tour Sinnoh.

8) Ursaluna

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh allows trainers to get Ursaluna without evolution (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ordinarily, Pokemon GO players hoping to acquire Ursaluna would have to play the waiting game and evolve Ursaring during a full moon. GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles bypasses this by making it a wild spawn during a Space-Time Anomaly at the end of the Bubbling Mire habitat hour, presenting a great opportunity to obtain Ursaluna directly without needing to evolve Ursaring.

Although obtaining Teddiursa and Ursaring isn't particularly difficult, the wait for a full moon isn't ideal. If you already have Ursaluna, its wild appearance in GO Tour Sinnoh offers a chance to obtain some more candy.

9) Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer first appeared in Pokemon GO's Winter Wonderland 2023 (Image via Niantic)

Wyrdeer is a relatively new addition to Pokemon GO, arriving during 2023's Winter Wonderland event. Even though it has only been a few months since Wyrdeer first appeared, there's no guarantee it will be a regular appearance going forward, which is all the more reason for trainers may want to seek it out during GO Tour Sinnoh in Los Angeles if they have the means to do so.

This Hisuian Pokemon will appear during a Space-Time Anomaly during the last 30 minutes of the Hot Mountain Spring habitat hour, and this is a great chance to catch Wyrdeer if you missed out on Winter Wonderland 2023.

10) Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia

Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia have finally arrived in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Years after the arrival of Dialga and Palkia in Pokemon GO, their Origin Formes seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be making their first appearance during GO Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles. For the final 30 minutes of each hour during the real-world event, 5-star raids will change due to a Space-Time Anomaly, allowing Origin Dialga and Palkia to emerge.

Although they won't be easy to counter and defeat as 5-star raid bosses, Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia are undoubtedly worth hunting down and catching and may be the most valued appearances in the entirety of the GO Tour Sinnoh event.

