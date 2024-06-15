5 best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League, ranked

Learning about the best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League can help players who don't wish to spend money on the game take part in the most challenging format of GO Battle League. For a format that is dominated by powerful legendaries, there are only a few regular critters that can match up to the general power level.

What makes them the best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League is the fact that they are easily available in the wild (even if it is only during specific events). Therefore, they are highly accessible, making them relatively earlier to power up.

This article will highlight the best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League. They will be ranked based on their overall rating on PvPoke.

Note: This article is subjective and the ranking reflects the writer's opinions.

Best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League

5) Florges (Rank: 34, Rating: 84.5)

Florges (Image via TPC)

Average stats

Attack : 190.7

: 190.7 Defense : 217.6

: 217.6 Stamina: 168

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice and Moonblast

Florges is a mono Fairy-type from Gen VI. Since the format is already filled with Dragon-type critters, Florges has an advantage by default. It does well against nearly all Dragons (except Dialga with Iron Head) and Dark-types as well as Fairies like Xerneas and Hero Forme Zacian.

Florges' worst matchups are against Solgaleo, Ho-Oh, Melmetal, Excadrill, and Therian Forme Landorus. You can reliably capture Flabebe during spring/fairy-themed events and evolve it to Floette, and subsequently into Florges.

4) Goodra (Rank: 28, Rating: 86.1)

Goodra (Image via TPC)

Average stats

Attack : 197.4

: 197.4 Defense : 215.9

: 215.9 Stamina: 186

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Draco Meteor

Goodra is one of the latest entrants into the list of the best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League. Especially with the recently held Goomy Community Day, players should have abundant resources to build a Master League Goodra.

While Goodra struggles in neutral matchups because of its mono Dragon-typing, with the right pivots, Goodra can turn a lot of unfavorable matchups on their heads. Some of Goodra's best matchups in the format are against Rhyperior, Excadrill, Kyogre, Zarude, and Yveltal, while it struggles against all Fairy-types.

3) Hisuian Avalugg (Rank: 25, Rating: 86.4)

Hisuian Avalugg (Image via TPC)

Average stats

Attack : 192.4

: 192.4 Defense : 212.5

: 212.5 Stamina: 194

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Icy Wind and Rock Slide

Hisuian Avalugg has been one of the best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League for a while. Its exceptional bulk combined with the ability to debuff opponents using Icy Wind constantly gives it an edge even in unfavorable matchups.

Hisuian Avalugg is strongest against Garchomp, Ho-Oh, Dragonite, Yveltal, Therian Forme Landorus, Rayquaza, Palkia and Zekrom. The biggest threats to this critter are posed by Melmetal, Solgaleo, Metagross, Kyogre, Mewtwo, Xerneas, and Groudon.

2) Shadow Gyarados (Rank: 24, Rating: 86.5)

Gyarados (Image via TPC)

Average stats

Attack : 254.04

: 254.04 Defense : 135.12

: 135.12 Stamina: 194

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

Shadow Gyarados rose back in stature after the buff to Aqua Tail during the World of Wonders GBL update. With the massive amount of damage it can dish out, it becomes one of the best non-legendary picks for Pokemon GO's Master League.

Shadow Gyarados' best matchups are against Garchomp, Groudon, Metagross, Ho-Oh, Rhyperior, Kyogre, Reshiram, Rayqyuaza, and Zekrom. On the other hand, Mewtwo, Hero Forme Zacian, Mamoswine, Therian Forme Landorus, Zerneas, Togekiss, and Zarude are strongest against Shadow Gyarados.

1) Dragonite (Rank: 4, Rating: 92.9)

Dragonite (Image via TPC)

Average stats

Attack : 233.6

: 233.6 Defense : 178.9

: 178.9 Stamina: 188

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Superpower

Dragonite is the best non-legendary pick for Pokemon GO's Master League. It can go toe to toe with the best in the format. It is a long-standing part of the Master League meta.

Dragonite's best matchups are against Garchomp, Therian Forme Landorus, Origin Forme Giratina, Groudon, Rhyperior, Kyogre, Mewtwo, Rayquaza, and Reshiram. Fairy and Ice-type Pokemon like Xerneas, Zacian, and Cetitan have a field day against Dragonite.

