5 best Pokemon GO features in 2025 (and 5 worst)

Pokemon GO has undergone many changes over the years. While some of these updates have been beneficial for the community, others might be seen as questionable by some players. Nevertheless, the game remains the only modern title that features some of the best elements from across the franchise.

Many of the new features in Pokemon GO are adaptations of the franchise's various battle mechanics, yet some unique aspects are exclusive to the mobile game. One of these features has even left a lasting impact on the broader franchise.

Here are five of the best and worst additions made to the title over the years.

5 of the best features in Pokemon GO

1) Mega Evolution

Mega Evolution is one of the most beloved features in the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Evolution, introduced in the sixth generation of the main series, allows certain Pokemon to temporarily power up, enhancing their stats and giving them a new design.

While Mega Evolution can only be used for Raids, Gym attacks, and Team GO Rocket battles, many players appreciate its inclusion in Pokemon GO.

2) Shadow Pokemon

Shadow Pokemon were previously exclusive to a Gamecube spin-off title (Image via Niantic)

Some players may believe that Shadow Pokemon originated in Pokemon GO, but they were actually introduced in the third generation on the Nintendo Gamecube.

In Niantic's mobile game, Shadow Pokemon remain true to their original concept, being more powerful than standard creatures and capable of being purified and sent to other games if the player so wishes. They are available through battles with Team GO Rocket, which fits well with the title's theme.

3) Remote Raids

Remote Raiding changed Niantic's mobile game for the foreseeable future (Image via Niantic)

Remote Raiding was introduced to Pokemon GO during the 2020 pandemic, allowing players to participate in raid content while complying with social distancing regulations.

Remote Raiding allows players to challenge any standard Raid Battle from anywhere in the world as long as they have a special Remote Raid Pass, which can be purchased from the in-game store in exchange for Pokecoins.

4) Shiny Pokemon

Shiny Pokemon are another staple of the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Pokemon have been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the second generation. These creatures are rare variants of Pocket Monsters with different color schemes.

Their inclusion in Pokemon GO has attracted a new audience of collectors who participate in events to collect as many Shiny Pokemon as possible.

5) Costumed Pokemon

The game occasionally releases special costumes for creatures during events (Image via Niantic)

Costumed Pokemon have been part of Pokemon GO for a while. These creatures appear during specific events and typically sport outfits that match the event's theme, such as Halloween costumes in October or Santa hats and capes in December.

5 of the worst features in Pokemon GO

1) Elite Raids

Elite Raids are some of the most controversial additions to Niantic's mobile game (Image via Niantic)

Introduced when Niantic sought to limit Remote Raiding after the pandemic, Elite Raids are some of the most controversial raids ever added to Pokemon GO These controversial raids require in-person attendance and are difficult to coordinate with other trainers, especially in rural areas.

2) Shadow Raids

Shadow Raids are a more complicated version of Elite Raids (Image via Niantic)

Shadow Raids have all of the downsides of Elite Raids, often being much more difficult and forcing users to attend them in person. The addition of Enraged modes and purified gems has made these raids more complex for the average player. The only upside is that there are also easier One and Three-Star variants for lower-level players.

3) Max Battles

Max Battles also require players to attend in person but restrict the types of creatures that can participate (Image via Niantic)

Max Battles are among the recent additions to Pokemon GO. They are similar to Elite Raids, but entrance require Max Particles, a new currency with a low max limit of 1,000.

These fights also require in-person attendance and limit participation to Pokemon capable of Dynamaxing, which can alienate players who spent time and resources building perfect raid battlers.

4) Event tickets

Event tickets have become a common occurrence (Image via Niantic)

Event tickets were once rare and reserved for special events in Pokemon GO. However, Niantic has recently been releasing them for nearly every event in the game.

With the developer's new business model for modern events, each ticket now comes with an additional $5 or $2 investment that offers slightly more content than what would normally be available.

5) Incubators

Incubators only exist to pressure users into spending money (Image via Niantic)

Incubators are among the unique content added in Pokemon GO, allowing players to hatch eggs by placing them inside.

Unlike the main series, where eggs hatch by keeping them on the player, Incubators in this mobile game are required for hatching eggs, are rarely given out for free, and are consumed after three uses, incentivizing players to buy more.

