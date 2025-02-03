How to evolve Nymble into Lokix in Pokemon GO

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Feb 03, 2025 19:23 GMT
Method to evolve Nymble into Lokix in Pokemon GO
Here is how to evolve Nymble into Lokix in Niantic's mobile game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After you catch a Nymble in Pokemon GO, you would want to evolve it into Lokix. The creature will have increased spawn rates during the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event, which will run from February 5, 2025, at 10 am, and end on February 8, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Shiny Nymble will be available for the first time during this period. You can obtain the creature by catching it in the wild, completing Research tasks, and trading it.

Nymble is a rare find because it is not frequently featured in events. Lokix, on the contrary, has never been featured in any events. The only way to get Lokix is to evolve Nymble, and this article tells you how.

Method to evolve Nymble into Lokix in Pokemon GO (Small Yet Strong)

Evolving Nymble and Lokix in the game. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
A Nymble can be evolved into a Lokix using 50 Candies. Similarly, a Shiny Nymble requires 50 Candies for it to evolve into Shiny Lokix.

Ways to find Nymble and Shiny Nymble in Pokemon GO

Below are the ways:

  • Encounter them in the wild

  • Receive their encounter rewards via Research tasks
  • Trade (Obtain them directly)

While Nymble can be found more easily as wild encounters, encountering Shiny Nymble will be a hard challenge. There is no guarantee to come across this Shiny variant. However, visiting places with Rainy weather in-game is a great start. You can also activate a Lure Module or Incense to boost Nymble’s encounter rate.

During Small Yet Strong, Field Research tasks offer encounters with Nymble and its shiny version. There will be an event-themed Collection Challenge that presents an encounter with the critter.

How to earn Nymble Candies in Pokemon GO

Nymle, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The more Nymble you catch as wild encounters, the more Candy you can farm. Be present in areas with Rainy weather to find additional encounters.

Here are all the ways to earn Nymble Candy in Pokemon GO:

  • Make Nymble a Buddy Pokemon and walk with it.

  • Feed Pinap Berry or Silver Pinap Berry to encounters.
  • Trade a Nymble with a Nymble.
  • Transfer unwanted ones to Professor.

List of Mega Pokemon to boost wild Nymble’s Candy and Candy XL

Having the following creatures Mega Evolved boosts the number of Candy you get for capturing Nymble in the wild:

  • Beedrill

  • Pinsir
  • Scizor
  • Heracross
  • Kyogre

Quick Links

हिन्दी