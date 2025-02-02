5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong will debut Shiny variants of Nymble and Lokix, both Bug-type creatures from the Paldea region. This event will take place on February 5, 2025, at 10 am, until February 8, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Throughout its run, trainers can search for Shiny Pokemon — including Shiny Nymble and Shiny Lokix — in the wild, from 2 KM Egg hatches, in Raid Battles, and as rewards for completing Research Tasks.

This article highlights five Shiny creatures that trainers should try to encounter during the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event.

5 featured Shiny Pokemon to look out for during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong

1) Shiny Nymble

Shiny Nymble (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Nymble will be available for trainers to encounter in the wild during the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event. It can also be obtained as an encounter reward for completing Field Research Tasks. The official blog post states that trainers can earn encounters with event-themed Pokemon, which may also present Shiny Nymble encounters.

Just by using 50 Candies on a Shiny Nymble, players can get a Shiny Lokix. However, hunting this variant in the wild can prove to be a challenge. For this reason, collectors should go to areas with Rain or Foggy weather, as these conditions boost wild spawn rates of Nymble. Moreover, using the Lure Module and Incense items is always a good strategy when shiny hunting.

2) Shiny Tyranitar

Shiny Tyranitar (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong will witness the return of Mega Tyranitar Raid Battles on February 6, 2025, at 10 am local time. Players can band together with a group of 2 to 6 battlers to take down Mega Tyranitar. Interestingly, Shiny Tyranitar will have shiny odds of 1-in-10 in Mega Raids, making this a good opportunity to encounter one.

Mega Tyranitar is weak to Bug-, Fairy-, Grass-, Ground-, and Steel-type attacks, so take advantage of its vulnerabilities to defeat it. Some of the best counters to Mega Tyranitar raids include Mega Lucario, Terrakion, Mega Blaziken, Shadow Conkeldurr, Shadow Machamp, and Shadow Hariyama. Equip these counters with the best PvE moveset to win Mega Tyranitar raids and find Shiny Tyranitar during the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event.

3) Shiny Togepi

Shiny Togepi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Togepi can be found by hatching 2 KM Eggs collected during the runtime of the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event. These Eggs can be acquired by spinning Photo Discs at PokeStops and Gyms. Once a few 2 KM Eggs are collected, players can place them in Incubators and walk the required distance to hatch them.

Moreover, if players get their hands on a Super Incubator from the in-game shop for 200 Pokecoins, they can hatch 2 KM eggs faster, as it reduces the time required for hatching. For the uninitiated, this is the most effective way to hunt for a Shiny Togepi.

4) Shiny Yellow Flower Flabébé

Shiny Yellow Flower Flabebe (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can hunt for the wild Shiny Yellow Flower Flabébé during the Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong event, regardless of their region. Do note that encountering its regular version in the wild is already challenging, making its Shiny variant even rarer.

Hence, the best strategy is to be present in areas experiencing Cloudy weather. While there, players can activate the lure items to attract Yellow Flower Flabébé to their location. The more regular encounters they tap on the map, the closer they will to finding a Shiny Yellow Flabébé during Pokemon GO Small Yet Strong.

5) Shiny Dialga

Shiny Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga will appear as a 5-star Raid Boss till February 6, 2025, at 9:59 am local time. So, players who want to get their hands on Shiny Dialga will need to participate in these battles and win. Do note that Shiny Dialga has 1-in-20 shiny odds in 5-star Raid Battles.

The top counters to defeat Dialga raids are as follows:

Dusk Mane Necrozma : Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike Shadow Metagross : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega Gengar : Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega Beedrill : Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head

