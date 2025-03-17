5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting in Pokemon GO Deep Depths

Pokemon GO Deep Depths promises to offer a greater chance to encounter Shiny Clauncher in the wild and from Egg hatches. However, this event will not increase the odds of other featured Shiny Pocket Monsters. Collectors must count on the hunting strategy to obtain them. The event takes starts on March 19, 2025, at 10 AM and ends on March 24, 2025, at 8 PM local time.

Participants can look forward to getting the alternate colored variants of creatures in the wild, from Eggs, and via Research tasks during the occasion period. Let’s dive deep into the hunting methods to get the five most attractive shinies featured in Pokemon GO Deep Depths.

5 Shiny Pokemon that are available to hunt in Pokemon GO Deep Depths

1) Shiny Clauncher

Shiny Clauncher (Image via TPC)

Shiny Clauncher is the only species that trainers will be able to find more easily during the Pokemon GO Deep Depths event. This is because its encounter odds will be boosted, which doesn’t happen outside of events.

Participants can look for Shiny Clauncher in the wild and in 7 KM Eggs. To do this, they should encounter as many wild regular Claunchers as possible by using Lure Modules and Incense. Rainy weather conditions also increase the odds of finding one. They should tap on each encounter to see if it is a shiny.

As for finding Shiny Clauncher from 7 KM Eggs, players will want to pop multiple items. This event only features four species in 7 KM Eggs and among them only three are Shiny.

2) Shiny Sneasel

Shiny Sneasel (Image via TPC)

Shiny Sneasel is an angry-looking cat-like creature in the game. It can be encountered in the wild during Pokemon GO Deep Depths. The color scheme of a Shiny Sneasel is entirely different from its regular form, as it has a predominant pink body and a red feather on its left ear.

The best way to find a wild Shiny Sneasel is to walk around and click on every spawn. That said, trainers can increase the number of times they encounter regular Sneasel by utilizing the luring items. The effect of these items improves in Foggy and Snowy weather conditions due to Sneasel's typing.

3) Shiny Galarian Corsola

Galarian Corsola (Image via TPC)

The general Egg Pool of the Might and Mastery season includes Galarian Corsola and its Shiny form. Pokemon GO Deep Depths will feature both variations in 7 KM Eggs.

Place as many 7 KM Eggs inside incubators at once to maximize your chance of hatching a Shiny Galarian Corsola. There will be a bonus in this event that will reduce the distance required to hatch Eggs by 50%. This means that rainers will have to cover only 3.5 KM to hatch Eggs containing this critter.

4) Shiny Frillish

Shiny Frillish (Image via TPC)

Shiny Frillish is one of the cutest creatures available in the game. It comes in two forms: Male and Female. This event will focus on the latter.

Players can get their hands on the regular Frillish without going through much trouble, as its encounter rate will be boosted during Pokemon GO Deep Depths. This is the right time to hunt for Shiny Frillish in the wild by activating the Lure Module and Incense in Rainy and Foggy weather

5) Shiny Murkrow

Shiny Murkrow (Image via TPC)

Shiny Murkrow will be available in the wild at the Pokemon GO Deep Depths event. This purple-colored crow-like species is a highly liked creature in the community. Trainers who want to treasure its design and store it in their collection should follow a strategy to find it.

Since Murkrow will appear more frequently in the wild, those looking for its Shiny variation should visit places that experience Foggy and Windy weather. These two weather conditions boost Murkrow's encounter rate. Additionally, consider using lure items to boost odds of finding Shiny Murkrow.

