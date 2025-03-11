6 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting for in Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors will debut a long-awaited species: Shiny Bruxish. The event will kick off at 10 am local time on March 13, 2025, and conclude at 8 pm local time on March 17, 2025. Collectors can get their hands on their favorite Shiny Pokemon by looking for them in the wild and through Photobomb encounters. They can also complete research tasks and raids to find them.

This article lists six Shiny Pocket Monsters worth searching for during Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025.

6 Shiny Pokemon available to encounter in Pokemon GO Festival of Colors

1) Shiny Smeargle

Shiny Smeargle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Shiny Smeargle will return in Photobomb encounters during the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors event. It can be found in the wild by taking snapshots of Pocket Monsters.

It is worth noting that Smeargle will only appear in Photobomb encounters for a limited number of times. This means that finding its shiny form will be more challenging, requiring effort and patience. Many trainers may not even get to see one due to its limited availability.

2) Shiny Tapu Koko

Shiny Tapu Koko (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025 will feature Tapu Koko and its shiny variant in 5-star raids. Players can defeat these battles to become eligible to get both versions.

It is worth noting that Shiny Tapu Koko will have odds of 1-in-20 in raids. This means that trainers must win multiple raids to encounter it.

Shiny Tapu Koko is a dual Electric- and Fairy-type Pocket Monster. It can be defeated by taking advantage of its weaknesses to Ground- and Poison-type attacks.

Counters to Tapu Koko raids:

Primal and Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega and Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthpower

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Nihilego: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Naganadel: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

3) Shiny Bruxish

Shiny Bruxish (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Bruxish will be available for the first time with the start of Pokemon GO Festival of Colors. It can be found in wild and Incense encounters during the event. This means trainers who want to find it have to spend most of their time in the wild.

The best way to hunt for Shiny Bruxish in the Festival of Colors event will be to look for it in Rainy and Cloudy weather. Activating the Lure Modules and Incense items in these weather conditions is wise. These items have the effect of attracting wild creatures like Shiny Bruxish to the desired location.

4) Shiny Swampert

Shiny Swampert (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Swampert will arrive as a Mega Boss in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025. Its shiny variant will also be featured in these raids.

Trainers who want to obtain Shiny Swampert must know how to defeat Mega Swampert in Mega Raids and catch it. Players should band together with their friends to bring down Mega Swampert. If they don’t have the option to challenge this creature as a team, they can still try to defeat it solo. Although this can be difficult to pull off, it is not impossible to accomplish.

Counters to defeat Mega Swampert raids:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Torterra: Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Decidueye: Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant

5) Shiny Gyarados

Shiny Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Gyarados can be obtained by evolving Shiny Magikarp using 400 Candies in Pokemon GO Festival of Colors. Completing this evolution process requires a huge amount of Candies, which can be hard for trainers to collect in a short period of time. However, it is worth a shot.

Magikarp will appear in wild encounters during Festival of Colors. It will spawn in higher numbers during this event and can be found in any part of the world. Trainers should tap on as many Magikarp encounters as possible to find the creature's shiny form.

6) Shiny Kurta Pikachu

Shiny Kurta Pikachu (Image via TPC)

Shiny Kurta Pikachu and its regular variant are special features of Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2025. It will be available to encounter from one-star raids. However, these battles will only be held in India.

Trainers from other parts of the world have to access Kurta Pikachu raids using Remote Raid Passes.

Counters to Pikachu battles:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earthpower

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Therian Forme Thundurus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap and Earthpower

