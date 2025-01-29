Pokemon GO Gyarados: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Gyarados is returning as a wild encounter during the Lunar New Year event. You can teach it the best moveset to utilize in battles. As a dual Water- and Flying-type creature, Gyarados doesn’t have any Flying-type Fast or Charged Attacks. Consequently, it is unable to deal STAB super-effective damage to Bug-, Grass-, and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters.

Aqua Tail is available for Gyarados to learn during select events, including Community Day. This move is essential for competing in the PvP competitions. Below, this article informs everything about Pokemon GO Gyarados' best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Gyarados' best moveset

There are separate movesets for Gyarados in PvP and PvE. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Gyarados best PvP moveset

Fast Attack : Dragon Breath

: Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

Pokemon GO Gyarados best PvE moveset

Water-type attacker

Fast Attack : Waterfall

: Waterfall Charged Attack: Hydro Pump

Is Gyarados good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Gyarados in Pokemon GO PvP

This Pocket Monster is only weak to two different types of moves. However, it takes double super-effective damage from Electric-type attacks due to its dual-type nature. Gyarados doesn’t have any attacks available in its move pool that can inflict additional damage on Electric-types.

You should consider choosing other Water-type alternatives like Feraligatr, Gastrodon, Azumaril, and Shadow Quagisre instead of Pokemon GO Gyarados in the Great League and Ultra League. In these two leagues, its combat capabilities can be easily overlooked. However, it can still be used in the Master League.

PvP rating of Gyarados (sourced from PvPoke):

Great League: #213 Ultra League: #176 Master League: #36 Little Jungle Cup: #230

Gyarados in Pokemon GO PvE

Gyarados is incredibly powerful against Ground-type Pokemon in raids and Gym battles. But, there are still 17 other Pokemon types that can challenge its capacity. Among them, Electric types are the most formidable, closely followed by Rock types.

So, it is up to you to decide whether or not you want to use Gyarados in PvE. If you want, it can work well as a decent Gym defender - at least until it faces an opponent that it is extremely weak to. If you do not want to, you can drop Lapras or Walrein in a Gym for better protection.

Pokemon GO Gyarados: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Bite

Dragon Breath

Dragon Tail

Waterfall

Charged Attacks

Aqua Tail

Twister

Dragon Pulse

Hydro Pump

Outrage

Crunch

Base stats

Max CP : 3,834

: 3,834 Attack : 237

: 237 Defense : 186

: 186 Stamina: 216

Pokemon GO Gyarados' weaknesses and strengths

Gyarados' type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Electric

Rock

Its resistances are:

Bug

Fighting

Fire

Steel

Water

Ground

Gyarados dishes out double super-effective damage on the following types:

Ground

Rock

Fire

Counters to Pokemon GO Gyarados

Great League counters: Shadow Sandslash, Stunfisk, Lickylicky, Charjabug, Dunsparce, Azumaril, Carbink, Malamar, Drapion, and Serperior.

Ultra League counters: Ampharos, Galarian Weezing, Registeel, Typhlosion, Clefable, Cobalion, Virizion, and Drifblim.

Master League counters: Florges, Melmetal, Solgaleo, Tapu Bulu, Complete Forme Zygarde, Primarina, Yveltal, Origin Dialga, Ho-Oh, and Zarude.

PvE counters:

Shadow Raikou : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Magnezone : Volt Switch and Wild Charge

: Volt Switch and Wild Charge Mega Manectric : Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Xurkitree : Thunder Shock and Discharge

: Thunder Shock and Discharge Therian Thundurus : Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm Shadow Electivire : Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Zekrom : Charged Beam and Fusion Bolt

: Charged Beam and Fusion Bolt Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

