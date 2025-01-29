Pokemon GO Gyarados: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Gyarados is returning as a wild encounter during the Lunar New Year event. You can teach it the best moveset to utilize in battles. As a dual Water- and Flying-type creature, Gyarados doesn’t have any Flying-type Fast or Charged Attacks. Consequently, it is unable to deal STAB super-effective damage to Bug-, Grass-, and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters.
Aqua Tail is available for Gyarados to learn during select events, including Community Day. This move is essential for competing in the PvP competitions. Below, this article informs everything about Pokemon GO Gyarados' best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.
Pokemon GO Gyarados' best moveset
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Gyarados best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Dragon Breath
- Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch
Pokemon GO Gyarados best PvE moveset
Water-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Waterfall
- Charged Attack: Hydro Pump
Also read: Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO
Is Gyarados good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Gyarados in Pokemon GO PvP
This Pocket Monster is only weak to two different types of moves. However, it takes double super-effective damage from Electric-type attacks due to its dual-type nature. Gyarados doesn’t have any attacks available in its move pool that can inflict additional damage on Electric-types.
You should consider choosing other Water-type alternatives like Feraligatr, Gastrodon, Azumaril, and Shadow Quagisre instead of Pokemon GO Gyarados in the Great League and Ultra League. In these two leagues, its combat capabilities can be easily overlooked. However, it can still be used in the Master League.
Also read: Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards
PvP rating of Gyarados (sourced from PvPoke):
- Great League: #213
- Ultra League: #176
- Master League: #36
- Little Jungle Cup: #230
Gyarados in Pokemon GO PvE
Gyarados is incredibly powerful against Ground-type Pokemon in raids and Gym battles. But, there are still 17 other Pokemon types that can challenge its capacity. Among them, Electric types are the most formidable, closely followed by Rock types.
So, it is up to you to decide whether or not you want to use Gyarados in PvE. If you want, it can work well as a decent Gym defender - at least until it faces an opponent that it is extremely weak to. If you do not want to, you can drop Lapras or Walrein in a Gym for better protection.
Also read: 5 best PvP picks to farm at Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025
Pokemon GO Gyarados: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Dragon Breath
- Dragon Tail
- Waterfall
Charged Attacks
- Aqua Tail
- Twister
- Dragon Pulse
- Hydro Pump
- Outrage
- Crunch
Base stats
- Max CP: 3,834
- Attack: 237
- Defense: 186
- Stamina: 216
Also read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year
Pokemon GO Gyarados' weaknesses and strengths
Its weaknesses are:
- Electric
- Rock
Its resistances are:
- Bug
- Fighting
- Fire
- Steel
- Water
- Ground
Gyarados dishes out double super-effective damage on the following types:
- Ground
- Rock
- Fire
Counters to Pokemon GO Gyarados
Great League counters: Shadow Sandslash, Stunfisk, Lickylicky, Charjabug, Dunsparce, Azumaril, Carbink, Malamar, Drapion, and Serperior.
Ultra League counters: Ampharos, Galarian Weezing, Registeel, Typhlosion, Clefable, Cobalion, Virizion, and Drifblim.
Master League counters: Florges, Melmetal, Solgaleo, Tapu Bulu, Complete Forme Zygarde, Primarina, Yveltal, Origin Dialga, Ho-Oh, and Zarude.
PvE counters:
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Therian Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zekrom: Charged Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨