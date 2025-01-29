Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research: Tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 05:57 GMT
Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 brings free and paid Timed Research questlines for trainers to participate in. The former variant involves engaging with the Routes mechanics, with up to 10x Zygarde Cells up for grabs. The paid Timed Research rewards involve Stardust, XP, Incubator, and Lucky Eggs.

Lunar New Year 2025 runs from Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 pm local time. During the event, trainers have a chance to get free PokeCoins from specific daily Field Research tasks awarded to them. The occasion will also provide players with an increased chance to get Lucky Pokemon through trades and Shiny Nosepass through egg hatches.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research: Year of the Snake tasks and rewards

The Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

  • Walk 1 km while traveling Routes - 1x Zygarde Cell
  • Walk 2 km while traveling Routes - 1x Zygarde Cell
  • Catch 10 Pokemon while following Routes - 1x Zygarde Cell
  • Follow a Route - 1x Zygarde Cell
  • Rewards: 6x Zygarde Cell, 5000 XP, 5000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Paid Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The Lunar New Year 2025 paid Timed Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 12 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 12 Pokemon - Nosepass encounter
  • Catch 24 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 24 Pokemon - Nosepass encounter
  • Catch 36 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 36 Pokemon - Nosepass encounter
  • Rewards: 2x Lucky Egg, 4000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 12 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 12 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 24 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 24 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 36 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Catch 36 Pokemon - Ekans encounter
  • Rewards: 1x Incubator, 8000 XP, 4000x Stardust

Trainers are advised to complete this Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research questline and collect all the unlocked rewards before they expire on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

