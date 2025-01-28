5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 will feature some interesting Shiny Pokemon, including Ekans, Onix, Dunsparce, Snivy, Darumaka, Gyarados, Dratini, Makuhita, Nosepass, Meditite, Duskull, and Skorupi. Trainers participating in the event have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Ekans in the wild. They will also have a greater chance of finding Shiny Nosepass from 2 KM Eggs.

This article takes a look at the five Shiny Pokemon that are worth hunting during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025.

Five Shiny Pokemon worth searching for at Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025

1) Shiny Snivy

Shiny Snivy will be featured in the wild during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025. It has a proud demeanor, and its color scheme perfectly matches its attitude. Not only is the Pocket Monster visually appealing, but both its evolutions, Servine and Serperior, also boast impressive designs that will attract collectors.

To find Shiny Snivy during the Lunar New Year, trainers should go to areas that experience Sunny Weather in-game. In this weather, the regular version of Snivy appears more frequently in the wild. To know if they will discover a Shiny variant, trainers can simply tap on each Snivy spawn.

2) Shiny Gyarados

Shiny Gyarados will be available in the wild during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025. The Pocket Monster, which is based on a Chinese mythological dragon, stands out due to its visually striking dark red color. For this reason, it is easily distinguishable from its regular form.

In this event, only some trainers can encounter wild Gyarados. As such, coming across Shiny Gyarados will be more challenging. Players should visit locations with Rainy or Windy weather conditions, as these grant a spawn boost for Gyarados.

3) Shiny Ekans

As expressed earlier, Shiny Ekans' wild encounter rates will be boosted during the Lunar New Year 2025 event. However, finding this Shiny Pokemon can be challenging, especially in weather conditions that do not boost the spawn rate of wild Ekans. Therefore, collectors are advised to hunt in locations with Cloudy weather.

Shiny Ekans, which resembles a rattlesnake, has a light green body. When it evolves into Shiny Arbok using 50 Candy, it boasts a golden body similar to that of a King Cobra.

4) Shiny Meditite

In Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025, collectors should focus on hatching 2 KM Eggs. Shiny Meditite will be featured as a 2 KM Egg hatch in this event. However, getting this creature will be difficult because collectors have to pop as many of these Eggs as possible.

The most effective method to come across a Shiny Meditite will be to place all 2 KM Eggs in Super Incubators, as this item reduces the hatch time.

Shiny Meditite evolves into Shiny Medicham, and both variations feature super cool designs. While both forms resemble a yoga practitioner, Meditite looks like a humanoid baby dressed in underwear, while Medicham appears to be an adult human in some cultural dance costume.

5) Shiny Nosepass

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 will feature Shiny Nosepass in 2 KM Eggs. Notably, the chance of encountering it will be higher during the event.

Shiny Nosepass' design is inspired by Moai statues, which are also known as the Easter Island heads, located in the South Pacific.

Shiny Nosepass arguably has the best design in the game. However, in its evolved form, Shiny Probopass, it has a large nose, a mustache, and two arms.

