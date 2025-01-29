Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 05:33 GMT
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 event guide (Image via Niantic)
Tying up with real-life celebrations, Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 brings festive cheer to the popular AR title. The event provides trainers with increased opportunities to nab a Lucky Pokemon from trades, get a Shiny Nosepass, and pick up free PokeCoins from Field Research tasks.

This article will delve into all the information about this month's final Pokemon GO event.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Lunar New Year 2025 starts on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 10 am local time and will end on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

  • Increased chance to get Lucky Pokémon in trades.
  • Increased chance to become Lucky Friends.
  • Increased chance to hatch Shiny Nosepass from 2 km eggs.
Wild encounters and egg hatches

The following pocket monsters will appear with an increased spawn rate in the wild during the Lunar New Year 2025 event:

  • Ekans [shiny encounter available]
  • Onix [shiny encounter available]
  • Snivy [shiny encounter available]
  • Darumaka [shiny encounter available]
  • Dunsparce [shiny encounter available]
  • Gyarados [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)
  • Dratini [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

The 2 km egg hatches for the event are:

  • Makuhita [shiny encounter available]
  • Nosepass [shiny encounter available]
  • Meditite [shiny encounter available]
  • Duskull [shiny encounter available]
  • Skorupi [shiny encounter available]

Daily Field Research, Timed Research, and Collection Challenge

As they log in, trainers will be given daily Field Research tasks (provided they have a free slot) that will provide PokeCoins. On top of this, Stardust and event-themed Pokemon encounters will also be available from Field Research tasks.

Event-themed Timed Research and a Collection Challenge will also be available during the Lunar New Year 2025. Trainers can also purchase a US$2.00 paid Timed Research that rewards Lucky Eggs, Incubator, Ekans encounter, and Nosepass encounter.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
