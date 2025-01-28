How to get Nosepass in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Nosepass in Pokemon GO has been featured in several events since its release. It can be hatched from 2 KM Eggs during the Lunar New Year event, which will be available from January 29 to February 2, 2025. You can evolve Nosepass into Probopass using 50 Candy and a Magnetic Lure Module.

This article provides everything you need to get Nosepass in Pokemon GO. It also covers whether this Pocket Monster’s shiny variation is available or not.

How to get Nosepass in Pokemon GO

Nosepass in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following are the ways to obtain Nosepass in Niantic’s mobile game:

Wild encounters

Hatch Eggs

Raid Battles

Complete Research Tasks

Trade

Wild encounters

This creature has appeared as a wild encounter in several Pokemon GO events. Its most recent appearance as a spawn was during Ultra Unlock: Strength of Steel. Nosepass was also previously featured in the Spotlight Hour event, which greatly increased its encounter rate.

When Nosepass is brought back in future events, ensure you turn on the Lure Module and Incense during Partly Cloudy weather. This is the most effective strategy to encounter Nosepass in Pokemon GO.

Hatch Eggs

You can get your hands on Nosepass by hatching 2 KM Eggs collected during the Lunar New Year 2025. It has also been available as a hatch from the Eggs during other special events, such as the Hoenn Pokemon Eggs and Adventure Week 2019.

Raid battles

One-star raids feature Nosepass in Pokemon GO. These battles are easy to win since they have a combat power of only 3,603. When attempting to challenge the creature, take advantage of its weaknesses to Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Water-, and Steel-type attacks.

Here is one strong counter of each type:

Mega Lucario : Force Palm and Aura Sphere

: Force Palm and Aura Sphere Dusk Mane Necrozma : Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

: Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Primal Kyogre : Waterfall and Origin Pulse

: Waterfall and Origin Pulse Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Complete Research Tasks

Many PoGO events include Research Tasks to improve gameplay experience. But, only select ones provide a Nosepass encounter as a reward. The upcoming Lunar New Year event will feature a Paid Timed Research story that offers an encounter with Nosepass.

Trade

Trade is the last option when everything else fails. Ask your friends for a Nosepass in Pokemon GO, and they can trade one.

Can Nosepass be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Nosepass (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Nosepass can be shiny in Pokemon GO since the Searching for Legends event on March 9, 2021.

Notably, Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 will increase the chance of finding a Shiny Nosepass in 2 KM Eggs.

