5 best PvP picks to farm at Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 offers trainers some of the best contenders to use in the GO Battle League competitions. This event will start on January 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM and run until February 2, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time. Apart from the event-featured Pokemon Gyarados and Dunsparce, one has to evolve all others to optimize them in battles.

Here is a list of the top five PvP picks trainers should use during the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

Also read: 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025: Five strong PvP choices

1) Dunsparce

Trending

Dunsparce (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can easily come across a Dunsparce in the wild during Pokemon GO Lunar New Year. It has a maximum combat power (CP) of 1,909, with an Attack of 131, a Defense of 128, and a Stamina of 225.

When using Dunsparce in the GO Battle League, teach it the Fast Attack Rollout and the Charged Attacks Drill Run and Rock Slide.

Also read: How to get your Buddy Pokemon excited in Pokemon GO?

Dunsparce's PvP rating with the best moveset:

Great League: #12

Ultra League: #581

Master League: N/A

Little Jungle Cup: #80

2) Serperior

Serperior (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As soon as Pokemon GO Lunar New Year starts, Snivy makes its appearance in the wild. You can get it by capturing it with a Poke Ball. To evolve a Snivy into a Servine, feed the former 25 Candy. Then, give 100 Candies to a Servine to evolve into a Serperior.

Also read: Pokemon GO player suggests trick to maximize free Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres battles

Serperior has a maximum CP of 2,574, with 161 Attack, 204 Defense, and 181 Stamina. Before creating a team for Serperior to be used in the GO Battle League, the creature should know Vine Whip along with Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace.

Serperior's PvP rating with the best moveset:

Great League: #55

Ultra League: #120

Master League: #344

Little Jungle Cup: #295

3) Gyarados

Gyarados (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not everyone will encounter wild Gyarados at Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 — it's a rare find for some trainers. To maximize the performance of this Flying- and Water-type Pocket Monster, equip it with the Fast Attack Dragon Breath and the Charged Attacks Aqua Tail and Crunch.

Gyarados sports a maximum CP of 3,834 when it reaches Level 50. Additionally, it sports an Attack stat of 237, a Defense stat of 186, and a Stamina stat of 216.

Gyarados' PvP rating with the best moveset:

Great League: #213

Ultra League: #176

Master League: #36

Little Jungle Cup: #230

Also read: Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule (January 2025)

4) Drapion

Drapion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To acquire Drapion during the run of Pokemon GO Lunar New Year, catch Skorupi in the wild and then evolve it using 50 Candy. This Pocket Monster is particularly well-suited for PvP battles.

Drapion can have 2,773 CP in the game, with an Attack of 180, a Defense of 202, and a Stamina of 172. It is a strong choice of defense for the GO Battle League, so be sure to teach it the moves Poison Sting, Aqua Tail, and Crunch.

Drapion's PvP rating with the best moveset:

Great League: #81

Ultra League: #12

Master League: #272

Little Jungle Cup: #22

5) Dragonite

Dragonite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the Pokemon GO Lunar New Year event of 2025, trainers can catch a wild Dratini to get their hands on a Dragonite. A Dratini evolves into a Dragonair when fed 25 Candy. In addition, a Dragonair evolves into a Dragonite by spending 100 Candy.

A Level 50 Dragonite boasts a CP of 4,287, an Attack stat of 263, a Defense stat of 198, and a Stamina stat of 209. To use this creature in the GO Battle League, it must know the Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw, and Super Power attacks.

Dragonite's PvP rating with the best moveset:

Great League: #126

Ultra League: #139

Master League: #17

Little Jungle Cup: #70

Check out our Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨