  Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 29, 2025 06:29 GMT
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenge (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 provides event-themed Field Research tasks and a Collection Challenge for players to participate and complete. The event's Field Research is a rare opportunity, as some of them will provide free PokeCoins. Additionally, completing the event's Collection Challenge will net Stardust.

This year's Lunar New Year event runs from January 29 at 10 AM local time to February 2 at 8 PM local time. You can check out our event guide to learn more. Furthermore, the event provides other research questlines, which you can find in our Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research guide.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • Catch 3 Pokemon (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin
  • Power up Pokemon 3 times (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin
  • Send a Gift to a friend (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin
  • Catch 25 Pokemon (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin
  • Catch 12 Pokemon - Voltorb encounter, Magikarp encounter, Dratini encounter, or Darumaka encounter
  • Catch 6 Pokemon while following Routes - 1200x Stardust
  • Explore 2 km - 600x Stardust

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Lunar New Year Collection Challenge

  • Catch Ekans
  • Catch Dunsparce
  • Catch Snivy
  • Catch Onix
  • Catch Darumaka
  • Rewards: 6000x Stardust

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
