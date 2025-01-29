Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research and Collection Challenge: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 provides event-themed Field Research tasks and a Collection Challenge for players to participate and complete. The event's Field Research is a rare opportunity, as some of them will provide free PokeCoins. Additionally, completing the event's Collection Challenge will net Stardust.

This year's Lunar New Year event runs from January 29 at 10 AM local time to February 2 at 8 PM local time. You can check out our event guide to learn more. Furthermore, the event provides other research questlines, which you can find in our Lunar New Year 2025 Timed Research guide.

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Field Research tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 3 Pokemon (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin

(Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin Power up Pokemon 3 times (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin

(Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin Send a Gift to a friend (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin

(Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin

(Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin Transfer 10 Pokemon (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin

(Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin Catch 25 Pokemon (Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin

(Daily Field Research Task) - 5x PokeCoin Catch 12 Pokemon - Voltorb encounter, Magikarp encounter, Dratini encounter, or Darumaka encounter

- Voltorb encounter, Magikarp encounter, Dratini encounter, or Darumaka encounter Catch 6 Pokemon while following Routes - 1200x Stardust

- 1200x Stardust Explore 2 km - 600x Stardust

Pokemon GO Lunar New Year 2025 Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

The tasks and rewards are:

Lunar New Year Collection Challenge

Catch Ekans

Catch Dunsparce

Catch Snivy

Catch Onix

Catch Darumaka

Rewards: 6000x Stardust

