Although no explicit announcement was made by Niantic, there are several exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Global that players can access. This can be a game changer for several Pocket Monsters from the region when it comes to PvP and PvE battles in the game.

For those unaware, exclusive moves are those attacks (Fast and Charged) that can only be learned by critters during specific events or using Eltie TMs.

All the exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Global will be available till 6 pm local time on February 25, 2024. Below is the entire list.

All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Global - Fast Attacks

Roserade - Bullet Seed

Staraptor - Gust

Both these critters with their Legacy Moves can be obtained by evolving their pre-evolutions or catching them directly.

All exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Global - Charged Attacks

Dialga - Roar of Time (Chance)

Palkia - Spacial Rend (Chance)

Torterra - Frenzy Plant

Decidueye - Frenzy Plant

Infernape - Blast Burn

Typhlosion - Blast Burn

Empoleon - Hydro Cannon

Samurott - Hydro Cannon

Luxray - Psychic Fangs

Roserade - Weather Ball

Garchomp - Earth Power

Rhyperior - Rock Wreaker

Electivire - Flamethrower

Magmortar - Thunderbolt

Togekiss - Aura Sphere

Leafeon - Last Resort

Glaceon - Last Resort

Mamoswine - Ancient Power

Porygon-Z - Tri Attack

Gallade - Synchronoise

Dusknoir - Shadow Ball

Ursaluna - High Horsepower

Since most of these critters are not available in the wild, your best bet is to get them via evolution. Dialga with Roar of Time and Palkia with Spacial Rend can only be received via 5-star raids and are not guaranteed to know their exclusive moves. Moreover, you cannot teach them these moves using Elite Charged TMs.

Best exclusive moves in Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh: Global

The top priority should be getting Dialga and Palkia with their signature attacks. Other than that, the starters with Blast Burn, Frenzy Plant, and Hydro Cannon are also effective Pokemon in your team.

Staraptor with Gust, Garchomp with Earth Power, Gallade with Synchronoise, and Ursaluna with High Horsepower are effective PvP choices. The remaining picks are all mediocre. While it can be a minor flex to have versions of the critters with these moves, there is no need to go out of your way to get them.

