  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon, Regidrago, and more

All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon, Regidrago, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 29, 2025 14:35 GMT
All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon, Regidrago, and more
Groudon coming to Aeos Island soon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Big changes are coming to Pokemon Unite: Theia Sky Ruins is undergoing a major transformation after so many years, bringing new objectives and the arrival of some powerful Legendary Pokemon.

Ad

From mid-game objectives that can completely alter the momentum to redesigned map layouts that change early-game pacing, adaptability will be more important than ever. The battlefield will no longer feel predictable, and that’s exactly what makes this update so exciting.

Here’s everything coming your way starting September 4th.

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon will replace Rayquaza

Groudon as revealed in a recent announcment video (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Groudon as revealed in a recent announcment video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The highlight of this update will happen at the two-minute mark of each match. Instead of Rayquaza, Groudon will now spawn in the central area, who gives a similar buff to the side taking it down, but a little better.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Defeating Groudon makes your entire team score faster goals, gives a damage boost, and a shield that lasts until that Pokemon is knocked out.

But there’s a catch: if a boosted Pokemon gets KO’d, the opponent that landed the finishing blow steals the effect for themselves. So be extra careful about who you clash with once boosted.

Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships

All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Other changes

Ad

1) Regidrago will now appear in the mid-game: Regidrago will debut in the game as an objective in the central area. Defeating it grants a goal-scoring buff, creating a strong advantage in the mid-game. If Regidrago is defeated, either it will respawn later, or a group of Altaria and Swablu will take its place, keeping the action unpredictable. This mechanic is designed to prevent drawn-out stalemates and encourage more decisive plays before the Final Stretch.

Ad

2) Wild Pokemon adjustments: The placement and timing of wild Pokemon has been refreshed to change how early clashes play out. The top path will now see more frequent clashes from the start, while the bottom path remains a reliable way to gain levels.

3) Less tall grass: The new Theia Sky Ruins (Groudon) map will now have less tall grass overall. This means better visibility across important areas. Players who rely on ambush strategies may need to rethink their approach.

Ad

4) Legendary Titans shuffle: Previously, Regieleki always spawned on the top path. Now, Regieleki, Registeel, Regice, and Regirock will appear randomly on the top or bottom path at the three-minute mark. Once their location is set, they will continue to respawn in the same place for the rest of the match.

5) Goal Zone tweaks: Goal zones are also being reworked as well. The top lane's first goal will now require fewer points to break, while the bottom lane's first goal will require more.

Ad

Also read: When is Pawmot coming to Pokemon Unite?

All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Mewtwo Licenses updated

Mewtwo as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Mewtwo as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are going to be some changes to Mewtwo mains: from September 4th onwards, Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y will have their Mega Stones, Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y, automatically equipped as fixed Held Items, like Zacian's Rusted Sword. This item will replace the leftmost Held Item slot in your loadout, so double-check your build before heading into battle.

Ad

Additionally, Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y will now be treated as separate Unite Licenses. This means both can be selected on the same team, and if one is banned during draft mode, the other will still be available to be picked.

Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications