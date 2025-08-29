All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon, Regidrago, and more

Big changes are coming to Pokemon Unite: Theia Sky Ruins is undergoing a major transformation after so many years, bringing new objectives and the arrival of some powerful Legendary Pokemon.From mid-game objectives that can completely alter the momentum to redesigned map layouts that change early-game pacing, adaptability will be more important than ever. The battlefield will no longer feel predictable, and that’s exactly what makes this update so exciting.Here’s everything coming your way starting September 4th.All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Groudon will replace RayquazaGroudon as revealed in a recent announcment video (Image via The Pokemon Company)The highlight of this update will happen at the two-minute mark of each match. Instead of Rayquaza, Groudon will now spawn in the central area, who gives a similar buff to the side taking it down, but a little better.Defeating Groudon makes your entire team score faster goals, gives a damage boost, and a shield that lasts until that Pokemon is knocked out.But there’s a catch: if a boosted Pokemon gets KO’d, the opponent that landed the finishing blow steals the effect for themselves. So be extra careful about who you clash with once boosted.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World ChampionshipsAll new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Other changes1) Regidrago will now appear in the mid-game: Regidrago will debut in the game as an objective in the central area. Defeating it grants a goal-scoring buff, creating a strong advantage in the mid-game. If Regidrago is defeated, either it will respawn later, or a group of Altaria and Swablu will take its place, keeping the action unpredictable. This mechanic is designed to prevent drawn-out stalemates and encourage more decisive plays before the Final Stretch.2) Wild Pokemon adjustments: The placement and timing of wild Pokemon has been refreshed to change how early clashes play out. The top path will now see more frequent clashes from the start, while the bottom path remains a reliable way to gain levels.3) Less tall grass: The new Theia Sky Ruins (Groudon) map will now have less tall grass overall. This means better visibility across important areas. Players who rely on ambush strategies may need to rethink their approach.4) Legendary Titans shuffle: Previously, Regieleki always spawned on the top path. Now, Regieleki, Registeel, Regice, and Regirock will appear randomly on the top or bottom path at the three-minute mark. Once their location is set, they will continue to respawn in the same place for the rest of the match.5) Goal Zone tweaks: Goal zones are also being reworked as well. The top lane's first goal will now require fewer points to break, while the bottom lane's first goal will require more.Also read: When is Pawmot coming to Pokemon Unite?All new Pokemon Unite Map updates: Mewtwo Licenses updatedMewtwo as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)There are going to be some changes to Mewtwo mains: from September 4th onwards, Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y will have their Mega Stones, Mewtwonite X and Mewtwonite Y, automatically equipped as fixed Held Items, like Zacian's Rusted Sword. This item will replace the leftmost Held Item slot in your loadout, so double-check your build before heading into battle.Additionally, Mewtwo X and Mewtwo Y will now be treated as separate Unite Licenses. This means both can be selected on the same team, and if one is banned during draft mode, the other will still be available to be picked.Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and moreIf you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:Unite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Pokemon Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier list