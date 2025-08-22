When is Pawmot coming to Pokemon Unite?

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 22, 2025 13:05 GMT
When is Pawmot coming to Pokemon Unite?
Pawmot as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the focus now shifting to a well-known creature from Generation 9, Pawmot, Pokemon Unite manages to keep fans interested. Players have already thought about its categorization and release date for this new fan-favorite fighter after it was teased in a video for the title's anniversary event. The Hands-On Pokemon's official debut date is now revealed.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks from @ElChicoEevee, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Pawmot's official Pokemon Unite release date revealed

The official announcement has confirmed that Pawmot will make its debut in Pokemon Unite on September 4, 2025. This Electric/Fighting type creature will be stepping into the arena as an All-Rounder, as seen in its official in-game licence reveal.

This role makes perfect sense, as All-Rounders in general typically excel at both dishing out and tanking damage, fitting Pawmot’s offensive dual-typing, balanced stats and a brawler moveset in the main series game.

More details about its exact kit and playstyle will be shared closer to launch.

Speculated Pawmot's movesets in Pokemon Unite, based on leaks

While the confirmed information stops there, unofficial leaks from @ElChicoEevee have given players a glimpse of what might be coming. Early footage appears to show Pawmot using an electrical punch and a quick dash, which could be Thunder Punch and Spark.

In the later part of the clip we can see the Pokemon charging into its target with a leap and following up with a fast and direct punch that briefly stuns the opponent. This move could potentially be Volt Tackle and Mach Punch.

Even more intriguing is Pawmot’s possible Unite Move. Based on leaks, it looks like a powered-up version of Volt Tackle. The move appears to involve charging for a longer duration, stacking more electricity, and then crashing into an enemy with devastating force.

Of course, until official move details are released, these abilities remain under speculation. Pawmot could shape up to be a melee-focused brawler who blends its Electric- and Fighting-type moves and crowd control, solidifying its official All-Rounder reveal.

