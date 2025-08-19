  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 19, 2025 06:55 GMT
Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more
Pokemon Unite U-Impact - Part 3 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] going live, the Aeos Island continues to grow, introducing more content, balance changes, and some much-needed bug fixes. The latest update, going live on August 19, 2025, brings the game up to version 1.19.2.10, marking another step in the ongoing U-Impact series.

Ad

Several popular Pokemon are receiving significant balance changes, with buffs, nerfs, and rework designs to streamline the meta. In addition to improving the competitive integrity of Unite Battles, the patch also brings in new style sets, event rewards, and shop updates to keep the experience lively.

Here's a breakdown of everything in this patch.

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Event and Shop highlights

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Treasure Box Challenge: Updated with new rewards for players to unlock.
  • Songstress Style: Gardevoir: A new Holowear arrives soon.
  • Beach Style Set: Available through the latest event pass.
  • Shop Updates: Fresh cosmetic and event-related items have been added.

As always, if the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] update doesn't show up right away, restarting the app should resolve the problem. Temporary server downtime can be expected during updates.

Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships

Ad

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Balance adjustments

Licences that are receiving balance changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Licences that are receiving balance changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The developers have focused heavily on fine-tuning Unite Battles, ensuring each Pocket Monster feels fair yet impactful.

Ad

Here are all the changes in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]:

1) Latias

Mist Ball

  • Basic damage: 200% increase
  • Movement speed decrease: 30% → 40%

Dragon Pulse

  • Basic damage: 20% increase
  • Telekinetic projectile damage: 10% increase

Dragon Cheer

  • Can now be used to move to a different ally on the second use.

Dragon Breath

  • A 30% movement speed decrease has been added to Dragon Breath.
  • This increases to 40% for Dragon Breath+.

Both the damage and support capabilities for Latias have been significantly strengthened, allowing Latias to establish a unique role of dealing damage while also providing support.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

2) Urshifu

Surging Strikes

  • Cooldown: 11s → 10s

Liquidation

  • Shield amount: 8% increase

Wicked Blow

  • Movement speed decrease on self during charge: 40% → 30%

Throat Chop+

  • Cooldown reduction for this move from Wicked Blow: 30% → 40%

The usability of both of Urshifu's styles has been improved, allowing either to be effective. In particular, by improving the frequency of move usage and reducing the risk while charging, it is now easier to leverage the strengths of each style.

Ad

3) Miraidon

Stats

  • HP: 3300-7000 → 3300-7300
  • Defense: 70-280 → 70-320
  • Sp. Def: 80-240 → 80-280

Charge Beam

  • Damage: 5% increase

Miraidon's overall durability has been improved, reducing the frequency of being knocked out in a single blow. Additionally, the previously lacking damage of Charge Beam has been increased.

4) Comfey

Stats

  • HP: 3000-5500 → 3000-5900
  • Defense: 40-190 → 40-250
  • Sp. Def: 30-160 → 30-220

Sweet Kiss

  • Shield amount: 20% increase

Sweet Kiss+

  • Movement speed increase: 40% → 50%

Comfey's durability has been increased, and the shield amount from Sweet Kiss when attaching to an ally has been strengthened. This enhances the strategy of supporting allies by attaching and detaching from them.

Ad

5) Alolan Raichu

Electro Ball

  • Damage: 10% increase

Thunderbolt

  • Paralysis duration: 1s → 2s

The damage and hindrance effects of Alolan Raichu's moves have been increased, creating more opportunities for the creature to perform as the team's Attacker.

6) Latios

Telekinesis

  • Damage: 30% increase
  • Cooldown: 8s → 7.5s
  • Time opponent is unable to act: Standardized to 1s
  • First-stage projectile speed: Increased
  • Second-stage range: 7.5m → 9m
  • Second-stage usage condition: Can now be used even if the first stage misses.

Draco Meteor

  • Damage: 10% increase
Ad

Dragon Pulse

  • Telekinetic projectile damage: 15% decrease

The usability of Telekinesis has been significantly improved, strengthening it to become the core of new tactics. On the other hand, the damage from Dragon Pulse, which was high, has been reduced to adjust the overall balance.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

7) Ho-Oh

Sacred Fire

  • Range: 8.5m → 7m
  • Area of effect: 3m → 2.5m
  • Flight duration: 8s → 6s

Ho-Oh's high mobility and wide attack range were difficult for opponents to handle. Its mobility and attack range have been adjusted to create more opportunities for opponents to counter.

Ad

8) Alcremie

Dazzling Gleam

  • Damage: 8% decrease

Sweet Scent

  • Damage: 12% decrease

In addition to its support capabilities, Alcremie's damage contribution was also very high. Therefore, the damage of some moves has been reduced to better align Alcremie's abilities with the Supporter role.

9) Suicune

Avalanche

  • Damage: Approx. 19%-23% decrease

The damage from Avalanche was too high for a move learned in the early stages of a battle, so it has been decreased.

Also read: Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

Ad

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Held Item adjustments

Held Item getting adjustments this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Held Item getting adjustments this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Based on win rates and usage rates, the effects of some held items have been adjusted in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] update:

Ad

1) Rescue Hood

  • Shield and recovery increase: 8%/11%/14% → 11%/14%/17%

2) Drain Crown

  • Recovery amount: 7%/10%/13% → 9%/12%/15%

Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Bug fixes

The following bug has been fixed in Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]:

  • Fixed an issue where Latios’s Telekinesis projectile could vanish before reaching its maximum distance.

Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact (Pt 1): Winners and losers

Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] introduces a combination of fresh cosmetics, gameplay tweaks, and balance-changing revisions that will make the competitive scene shift. With Latias and Urshifu adding more stable roles, and support Pokemon such as Comfey getting reinforced, squads will get to access some new strategies.

Ad

In the meantime, balance changes to heavy-hitters such as Ho-Oh and Suicune keep battles fairer and more engaging.

Also read: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Unite

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications