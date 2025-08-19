Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Release date, balance updates, and more

With Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] going live, the Aeos Island continues to grow, introducing more content, balance changes, and some much-needed bug fixes. The latest update, going live on August 19, 2025, brings the game up to version 1.19.2.10, marking another step in the ongoing U-Impact series.Several popular Pokemon are receiving significant balance changes, with buffs, nerfs, and rework designs to streamline the meta. In addition to improving the competitive integrity of Unite Battles, the patch also brings in new style sets, event rewards, and shop updates to keep the experience lively.Here's a breakdown of everything in this patch.Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Event and Shop highlightsTreasure Box Challenge: Updated with new rewards for players to unlock.Songstress Style: Gardevoir: A new Holowear arrives soon.Beach Style Set: Available through the latest event pass.Shop Updates: Fresh cosmetic and event-related items have been added.As always, if the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] update doesn't show up right away, restarting the app should resolve the problem. Temporary server downtime can be expected during updates.Also read: All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World ChampionshipsPokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Balance adjustmentsLicences that are receiving balance changes this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)The developers have focused heavily on fine-tuning Unite Battles, ensuring each Pocket Monster feels fair yet impactful. Here are all the changes in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]:1) LatiasMist BallBasic damage: 200% increaseMovement speed decrease: 30% → 40%Dragon PulseBasic damage: 20% increaseTelekinetic projectile damage: 10% increaseDragon CheerCan now be used to move to a different ally on the second use.Dragon BreathA 30% movement speed decrease has been added to Dragon Breath.This increases to 40% for Dragon Breath+.Both the damage and support capabilities for Latias have been significantly strengthened, allowing Latias to establish a unique role of dealing damage while also providing support.Also read: Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and more2) UrshifuSurging StrikesCooldown: 11s → 10sLiquidationShield amount: 8% increaseWicked BlowMovement speed decrease on self during charge: 40% → 30%Throat Chop+Cooldown reduction for this move from Wicked Blow: 30% → 40%The usability of both of Urshifu's styles has been improved, allowing either to be effective. In particular, by improving the frequency of move usage and reducing the risk while charging, it is now easier to leverage the strengths of each style.3) MiraidonStatsHP: 3300-7000 → 3300-7300Defense: 70-280 → 70-320Sp. Def: 80-240 → 80-280Charge BeamDamage: 5% increaseMiraidon's overall durability has been improved, reducing the frequency of being knocked out in a single blow. Additionally, the previously lacking damage of Charge Beam has been increased.4) ComfeyStatsHP: 3000-5500 → 3000-5900Defense: 40-190 → 40-250Sp. Def: 30-160 → 30-220Sweet KissShield amount: 20% increaseSweet Kiss+Movement speed increase: 40% → 50%Comfey's durability has been increased, and the shield amount from Sweet Kiss when attaching to an ally has been strengthened. This enhances the strategy of supporting allies by attaching and detaching from them.5) Alolan RaichuElectro BallDamage: 10% increaseThunderboltParalysis duration: 1s → 2sThe damage and hindrance effects of Alolan Raichu's moves have been increased, creating more opportunities for the creature to perform as the team's Attacker.6) LatiosTelekinesisDamage: 30% increaseCooldown: 8s → 7.5sTime opponent is unable to act: Standardized to 1sFirst-stage projectile speed: IncreasedSecond-stage range: 7.5m → 9mSecond-stage usage condition: Can now be used even if the first stage misses.Draco MeteorDamage: 10% increaseDragon PulseTelekinetic projectile damage: 15% decreaseThe usability of Telekinesis has been significantly improved, strengthening it to become the core of new tactics. On the other hand, the damage from Dragon Pulse, which was high, has been reduced to adjust the overall balance.Also read: Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and more7) Ho-OhSacred FireRange: 8.5m → 7mArea of effect: 3m → 2.5mFlight duration: 8s → 6sHo-Oh's high mobility and wide attack range were difficult for opponents to handle. Its mobility and attack range have been adjusted to create more opportunities for opponents to counter.8) AlcremieDazzling GleamDamage: 8% decreaseSweet ScentDamage: 12% decreaseIn addition to its support capabilities, Alcremie's damage contribution was also very high. Therefore, the damage of some moves has been reduced to better align Alcremie's abilities with the Supporter role.9) SuicuneAvalancheDamage: Approx. 19%-23% decreaseThe damage from Avalanche was too high for a move learned in the early stages of a battle, so it has been decreased.Also read: Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and morePokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Held Item adjustmentsHeld Item getting adjustments this update (Image via The Pokemon Company)Based on win rates and usage rates, the effects of some held items have been adjusted in the Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] update:1) Rescue HoodShield and recovery increase: 8%/11%/14% → 11%/14%/17%2) Drain CrownRecovery amount: 7%/10%/13% → 9%/12%/15%Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact: Release date, balance updates, and morePokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]: Bug fixesThe following bug has been fixed in Pokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3]:Fixed an issue where Latios’s Telekinesis projectile could vanish before reaching its maximum distance.Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact (Pt 1): Winners and losersPokemon Unite U-Impact [Part 3] introduces a combination of fresh cosmetics, gameplay tweaks, and balance-changing revisions that will make the competitive scene shift. With Latias and Urshifu adding more stable roles, and support Pokemon such as Comfey getting reinforced, squads will get to access some new strategies.In the meantime, balance changes to heavy-hitters such as Ho-Oh and Suicune keep battles fairer and more engaging.Also read: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in UniteIf you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:Unite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Pokemon Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier list