  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

By Aashish Victor
Published Aug 08, 2025 09:57 GMT
Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and more
Latias in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With every new update to Pokemon Unite, the battlefield of Aeos Island continues to evolve, and the addition of Latias brings both power and versatility to the fray. Officially introduced as a ranged supporter, Latias defies expectations with a kit that allows it to be a potent carry.

Ad

While support roles are typically associated with healing and crowd control, Latias blends scaling damage. Below is an in-depth guide covering its moveset, best builds, items, and playstyle tips.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon Unite Latias: Latias overview

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

While categorized as a ranged supporter, Latias plays more like a hybrid between a support and an attacker. If a Latios is in your team, you can fly across the map to it (with a 90 seconds cooldown), and vice versa.

Latias’ basic attack and passive mirror those of Latios. Every time it uses a move, it gains a brief burst of movement speed. Additionally, being in the vicinity of Latios further increases its mobility, a duo setup that encourages more planned team compositions.

Ad

Also read: Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and more

Pokemon Unite Latias: All Moveset and best combo

Ad

Latias starts each match with Confusion and Swift (Level 1 or 3), but its power spikes come at Level 5 when you can choose between two powerful primary moves. Each offers different strategic advantages, but one stands out for most playstyles.

Level 5 move options

1) Dragon Pulse: Launches a fan-shaped burst of energy, dealing damage and generating homing projectiles that target enemies. This move both damages and recovers some health when targets are hit. Hitting Pokemon and defeating wild ones grants Eon Power, which powers up Dragon Pulse. At certain thresholds (25, 50, 75, 100, 125), you spawn more projectiles, maxing out at five.

Ad

2) Dragon Breath: Blasts enemies with a linear breath, reducing their Special Defense and, once upgraded, slowing their movement. Like Dragon Pulse, Dragon Breath scales with Eon Power, increasing in both range and damage.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Level 7 move options

1) Mist Ball: Fires a damaging orb that detonates on contact to slow enemies and apply a damage-reducing mark. If the enemy is marked, their damage output is reduced. When Latias or Latios hit marked enemies with basic attacks, the debuff duration extends.

Ad

2) Dragon Cheer: Boosts an ally’s next basic attack with bonus damage. If used again on the same ally, Latias dashes to them and buffs itself as well. Great for enabling ranged damage dealers like Latios or Mew. Also useful for repositioning or escaping sticky situations.

Also read: How to counter Latios in Unite

Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset combo

Ad

The best move combo for Latias in Pokemon Unite is Dragon Pulse and Mist Ball.

Dragon Pulse feels almost tailor-made for carrying. It allows Latias to deal AoE damage, poke, sustain itself, and rapidly farm wild Pokemon to scale faster. The HP recovery keeps it in survive longer, and the homing projectiles make landing damage easier, even on mobile targets.

Mist Ball is the most "supportive" move in Latias’s kit. It’s excellent for softening up enemy teams before a fight, enabling your allies to survive burst combos and come out on top during clashes. The AoE slow and debuff are especially powerful against hyper-carries or aggressive comps.

Ad

Also read: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite Latias: Unite Move - Mist Blast

Latias’s Unite move closely resembles Latios’. It's a sure-hit charged attack that targets a specific enemy. If both Latias and Latios focus the same target, their attacks stack and explode, causing AoE burst damage.

This interaction can potentially delete squishier Pokemon instantly. Consider saving your Unite for synchronized takedowns or clutch teamfight moments.

Ad

Also read: Unite Alcremie: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Latias: Best Held Items

Latias as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Latias as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
  • Choice Specs
  • Wise Glasses
  • Shell Bell
Ad

Alternative options:

  • Energy Amplifier
  • Exp. Share
  • Drive Lens
  • Curse Incense
  • Buddy Barrier

Also read: Unite Alolan Raichu: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Latias: Best Battle Items

Latias depends a lot on surviving and supporting its ally, the following best Battle Items options:

  • Best overall pick: Eject Button
  • Alternative situational picks: Potion or Slow Smoke

Also read: Unite Suicune: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Pokemon Unite Latias: Best Emblem setup

Aim for a Green/Black Emblem build, similar to Latios. This provides:

Ad
  • Green: Boosts Special Attack.
  • Black: Reduces move cooldowns.

Also read: Unite Galarian Rapidash: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Latias is more than just a support; it’s a versatile and impactful pick that scales hard, supports allies, and dominates fights with AoE control and healing. With the right build, it functions as a carry support hybrid, making it a unique and powerful addition to any team.

While its strength shines brightest when paired with Latios, Latias is a strong pick on its own and can single-handedly change the course of matches.

Ad

Also read: New Quick Mode Electrode Volleyball in Unite, explained

If you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications