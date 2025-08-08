Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

With every new update to Pokemon Unite, the battlefield of Aeos Island continues to evolve, and the addition of Latias brings both power and versatility to the fray. Officially introduced as a ranged supporter, Latias defies expectations with a kit that allows it to be a potent carry. While support roles are typically associated with healing and crowd control, Latias blends scaling damage. Below is an in-depth guide covering its moveset, best builds, items, and playstyle tips.Pokemon Unite Latias: Latias overviewWhile categorized as a ranged supporter, Latias plays more like a hybrid between a support and an attacker. If a Latios is in your team, you can fly across the map to it (with a 90 seconds cooldown), and vice versa. Latias’ basic attack and passive mirror those of Latios. Every time it uses a move, it gains a brief burst of movement speed. Latias starts each match with Confusion and Swift (Level 1 or 3), but its power spikes come at Level 5 when you can choose between two powerful primary moves. Each offers different strategic advantages, but one stands out for most playstyles.Level 5 move options1) Dragon Pulse: Launches a fan-shaped burst of energy, dealing damage and generating homing projectiles that target enemies. This move both damages and recovers some health when targets are hit. Hitting Pokemon and defeating wild ones grants Eon Power, which powers up Dragon Pulse. At certain thresholds (25, 50, 75, 100, 125), you spawn more projectiles, maxing out at five.2) Dragon Breath: Blasts enemies with a linear breath, reducing their Special Defense and, once upgraded, slowing their movement. Like Dragon Pulse, Dragon Breath scales with Eon Power, increasing in both range and damage.Level 7 move options1) Mist Ball: Fires a damaging orb that detonates on contact to slow enemies and apply a damage-reducing mark. If the enemy is marked, their damage output is reduced. When Latias or Latios hit marked enemies with basic attacks, the debuff duration extends.2) Dragon Cheer: Boosts an ally's next basic attack with bonus damage. If used again on the same ally, Latias dashes to them and buffs itself as well. Great for enabling ranged damage dealers like Latios or Mew. Also useful for repositioning or escaping sticky situations.Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset comboThe best move combo for Latias in Pokemon Unite is Dragon Pulse and Mist Ball.Dragon Pulse feels almost tailor-made for carrying. It allows Latias to deal AoE damage, poke, sustain itself, and rapidly farm wild Pokemon to scale faster. The HP recovery keeps it in survive longer, and the homing projectiles make landing damage easier, even on mobile targets.Mist Ball is the most &quot;supportive&quot; move in Latias's kit. It's excellent for softening up enemy teams before a fight, enabling your allies to survive burst combos and come out on top during clashes. The AoE slow and debuff are especially powerful against hyper-carries or aggressive comps. It's a sure-hit charged attack that targets a specific enemy. If both Latias and Latios focus the same target, their attacks stack and explode, causing AoE burst damage.This interaction can potentially delete squishier Pokemon instantly. Consider saving your Unite for synchronized takedowns or clutch teamfight moments.Pokemon Unite Latias: Best Held ItemsLatias as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)Choice SpecsWise GlassesShell BellAlternative options:Energy AmplifierExp. ShareDrive LensCurse IncenseBuddy BarrierPokemon Unite Latias: Best Battle ItemsLatias depends a lot on surviving and supporting its ally, the following best Battle Items options:Best overall pick: Eject ButtonAlternative situational picks: Potion or Slow SmokePokemon Unite Latias: Best Emblem setupAim for a Green/Black Emblem build, similar to Latios. This provides:Green: Boosts Special Attack.Black: Reduces move cooldowns.Latias is more than just a support; it's a versatile and impactful pick that scales hard, supports allies, and dominates fights with AoE control and healing. With the right build, it functions as a carry support hybrid, making it a unique and powerful addition to any team.While its strength shines brightest when paired with Latios, Latias is a strong pick on its own and can single-handedly change the course of matches.