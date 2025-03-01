Pokemon Unite Suicune: Best moveset, builds, items, and more

Suicune has finally arrived in Pokemon Unite, bringing a refreshing change to the battlefield. As the first Special Attacking All-Rounder, Suicune offers a unique playstyle distinct from other fighters. This ranged All-Rounder excels at controlling space with its freezing abilities and flooding mechanics. With a well-rounded kit that includes crowd control, area denial, and sustainability, Suicune is a formidable force when played correctly.

Ad

Mastering its abilities and knowing the best builds can maximize its potential in battle. This guide will explore the best moveset, held items, battle items, emblems, and strategic tips to optimize Suicune in Pokemon Unite.

Understanding Pokemon Unite Suicune's kit

Suicune as seen in its announcement video (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Ability - Pressure: Pressure makes Suicune a lethal force in team fights. When it damages a frozen opponent whose HP is below a certain threshold, they are instantly knocked out. Additionally, using any move grants Suicune a shield and increases its crystal gauge. The shield can stack twice. Using Whirlpool or Surf floods the battlefield, and if Suicune freezes a flooded area, all opposing Pokemon within it will be frozen.

Ad

Trending

Basic Attack: Suicune’s basic attack gets enhanced when its crystal gauge is full. This boosted attack continuously shoots water and deals bonus damage to frozen opponents, making it a deadly ranged fighter.

Starting moves (Level 1 and 3)

Water Pulse : Deals damage in a straight line, shoves opponents, and leaves them drenched.

: Deals damage in a straight line, shoves opponents, and leaves them drenched. Avalanche: Creates a snowstorm at a location, slows enemies, and freezes the area at the end. If drenched enemies are hit, they become frozen.

Ad

Level 5 Moves (Replaces Water Pulse)

Whirlpool : Creates a vortex that pulls enemies in, dealing damage and drenching them. The vortex can be repositioned. (Upgrade: Reduces cooldown)

: Creates a vortex that pulls enemies in, dealing damage and drenching them. The vortex can be repositioned. (Upgrade: Reduces cooldown) Surf: Summons a giant wave that shoves and drenches enemies. If it hits an Icy Wind ice pillar, the pillar shatters, dealing extra damage. (Upgrade: Increases damage)

Level 7 Moves (Replaces Avalanche)

Ice Beam : Fires a freezing beam that slows and freezes drenched enemies. Frozen areas remain hazardous for opponents. (Upgrade: Stronger slow effect)

: Fires a freezing beam that slows and freezes drenched enemies. Frozen areas remain hazardous for opponents. (Upgrade: Stronger slow effect) Icy Wind: Summons freezing air that creates an ice pillar, slowing enemies. The pillar eventually shatters, dealing additional damage. If used in a flooded area, it freezes the terrain. (Upgrade: Reduces cooldown)

Ad

Unite Move - Endless Ice Spikes

This powerful move can be activated even when Suicune is stunned. It removes status effects and releases ice spikes in a targeted area, freezing enemies before detonating for additional damage. This makes Suicune a nightmare in team fights, especially when properly positioned.

Also read: How to get Suicune in Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite Suicune: Best moveset and tips for playing Suicune

Exclusive Suicune Holowear to celebrate its debut in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Find your combo: While we recommend Whirlpool and Ice Beam being the best moveset, don't hesitate to experiment with all Suicune's kit to find your suitable combo.

While we recommend Whirlpool and Ice Beam being the best moveset, don't hesitate to experiment with all Suicune's kit to find your suitable combo. Control the battlefield : Utilize Whirlpool or Surf to create flooded areas, then follow up with Ice Beam or Icy Wind to freeze opponents in place.

: Utilize Whirlpool or Surf to create flooded areas, then follow up with Ice Beam or Icy Wind to freeze opponents in place. Play around your boosted attack : Build up the crystal gauge and unleash your enhanced attack on frozen opponents for extra damage.

: Build up the crystal gauge and unleash your enhanced attack on frozen opponents for extra damage. Engage with caution : Suicune has great sustain but is still vulnerable to burst damage. Use your shield stacks wisely.

: Suicune has great sustain but is still vulnerable to burst damage. Use your shield stacks wisely. Use Unite Move strategically : Activate Endless Ice Spikes in critical moments to turn fights in your team’s favor.

: Activate Endless Ice Spikes in critical moments to turn fights in your team’s favor. Pair with supportive teammates: Pokemon like Eldegoss, Blissey, or Mr. Mime can enhance Suicune’s survivability, allowing it to deal more damage over time.

Ad

Also read: All new licenses coming to Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite Suicune: Best Battle Items

Eject Button (Recommended) : Essential for quick repositioning, escaping bad situations, or chasing down enemies.

: Essential for quick repositioning, escaping bad situations, or chasing down enemies. X Speed : A solid alternative that enhances movement speed for better kiting and positioning.

: A solid alternative that enhances movement speed for better kiting and positioning. Full Heal : Helps counter stuns and disables in crucial moments.

: Helps counter stuns and disables in crucial moments. Potion: Provides extra sustain in prolonged fights.

Also read: New Pokemon Unite battle mode First to 500, explained

Ad

Pokemon Unite Suicune: Best Held Items

Slick Spoon : Enhances damage output by ignoring enemy's small percentage of Special Defense.

: Enhances damage output by ignoring enemy's small percentage of Special Defense. Wise Glasses : Increases Special Attack, making all moves more powerful.

: Increases Special Attack, making all moves more powerful. Choice Specs: Further boosts Special Attack and move damage.

Other viable Held Items:

Curse Incense : Weakens opponents' HP regeneration when a Special Attack damage is applied.

: Weakens opponents' HP regeneration when a Special Attack damage is applied. Shell Bell : Grants healing based on damage dealt.

: Grants healing based on damage dealt. Sp. Atk Specs : Boosts Special Attack with each goal scored.

: Boosts Special Attack with each goal scored. Buddy Barrier: Helps sustain Suicune and its allies when its Unite Move is used.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Unite update (February 27, 2025): Assault Break patch notes revealed (Ver.1.18.1.2)

Pokemon Unite Suicune: Best Emblem setup

Green x6 : Provides a +4% Special Attack boost for stronger offensive output.

: Provides a +4% Special Attack boost for stronger offensive output. Black x7: Reduces move cooldowns by 4%, allowing Suicune to use its abilities more frequently.

Also read: Pokemon Unite Season 30 Battle Pass: All rewards and prices

Suicune’s freezing mechanics and versatile kit make it a strong pick in Pokemon Unite. With the right build and strategic play, this legendary Pokemon can dominate the battlefield, controlling enemy movements while dealing massive damage. Master its combos, optimize your item choices, and become a force to be reckoned with in every match.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon Unite articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨