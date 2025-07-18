How to counter Latios in Pokemon Unite

With Latios in Pokemon Unite joining the fray, players are now dealing with a unique type of attacker that combines ranged burst damage that scales as the game progresses. This Legendary Pokemon in Aeos Island can take over the battlefield if left unchecked, thanks to its Eon Power mechanism and skill versatility.But just like every powerful Pokemon, Latios has weaknesses that can be capitalized. In this guide, we'll analyze how to deal with Latios.Understanding Latios in Pokemon UniteBefore you can take down Latios in Pokemon Unite, you have to know what makes it so formidable:1) Scaling damage (Eon Power): Latios accumulates Eon Power by KOing wild Pokemon or striking enemies with its skills. At specific thresholds, it receives bonus effects — increased damage or added projectiles from its attacks.2) Flexible build paths: It has the flexibility to dash into battle with Dragon Pulse, or maintain distance and do impactful damage with Draco Meteor.3) Consistent poke and zone control: With attacks such as Draco Meteor, Luster Purge, and Telekinesis, Latios has space control, apply debuffs and can pin down enemies from a distance.4) Cooldown reset with Unite Move: Its Unite Move is a long range, sure-hit strike that resets its ability cooldowns — ideal for heated teamfights or eliminating vital enemies.Also read: Latios in Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and moreTop counters to Latios in Pokemon UniteLatios as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)Below are tactics and Pokemon that can effectively shut down Latios before it snowballs:1) Pressure It early: Latios in Pokemon Unite excels well as the game goes on, so interrupting its farm early is important. As it relies so much on stacking Eon Power, keeping it away from wild Pokemon or making it retreat early can hamper its development.Use powerful early-game Pokemon such as Talonflame, Zeraora, or Scizor to attack its jungle if it's grabbing the central lane.Push clashes at wild Pokemon camps and steal its farm to limit its Eon Power accumulation as much as you can.2) Burst damage and dive: Latios has no conventional boosted attack and does not possess powerful defensive tools, so it can be broken with fast and aggressive dives.Assassins such as Absol or Greninja can jump on Latios while it's building up, particularly when it employs Draco Meteor and is in the backline.Synced team initiations will overwhelm Latios before it gets a chance to strike back. So target it.3) Crowd control and displacement: Although Latios can deal tremendous damage in the long run, it's not difficult to pin it down with the proper tools.Pokemon with high CC such as Mamoswine, Trevenant, or Slowbro can disrupt Latios during the cast and keep it from stacking or fleeing.Slowbro's Telekinesis or Mewtwo Y's Confusion can isolate Latios and break its combos.4) Take advantage of its limited movement: Latios has very limited mobility, aside from Dragon Pulse. This means it's specifically vulnerable when using its long-range build.Zone it out with ranged attacks such as Decidueye, Inteleon, Glaceon, or Mew. These can outrange Latios or push it to reposition awkwardly.Positioning traps and AoE zones can lead Latios into bad exchanges. Pokemon like Venusaur and Charizard could be best at this.Also read: How to get Latios in Pokemon UniteGeneral tips to counter Latios in Pokemon UniteStick to teamfights: Latios in Pokemon Unite excels at prolonged battles and can be a threat if you face alone. So face it as a team and pick quick team wipes to constantly apply pressure on Latios.Map awareness: Prevent wild Pokemon near important timers. The more wild targets it has, the more Eon Power stacks it gains. Shut it down from getting all those last-hits.Poke carefully: Pay attention to what build Latios is running. If Draco Meteor, don't group up as a team too much, and if Dragon Pulse, always outnumber it.Also read: Pokemon Unite U-Impact: Release date, balance updates, and moreIf you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:Pokemon Unite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Pokemon Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier listUnite battle mode First to 500, explainedAll Pokemon Unite First to 500 Aeos Technology, explained