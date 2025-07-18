How to get Latios in Pokemon Unite

Latios in Pokemon Unite is now live, expanding Aeos Island's ever-changing and expanding roster. With its Psychic/Dragon abilities, Latios adds yet another strategic level to the game. But acquiring this powerful beast will be a patient challenge.

Unlike most purchases, Latios in Pokemon Unite can't be outright bought; you'll need to obtain it through a limited-time event. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to include Latios on your team.

How to unlock Latios in Pokemon Unite

To get Latios in Pokemon Unite, players need to take part in a unique in-game event, where Latios's Twin Dragon Festival Challenge will be accessible between July 18 and August 8. In this timeframe, completing missions and advancing through event maps will reward you with Twin Dragon Festival Coins. You'll need 1,000 coins total to unlock the Latios Unite License.

Steps to complete the Pokemon Unite Twin Dragon Festival Challenge

Latios's Twin Dragon Festival Challenge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This challenge plays out like a board game, with progress reliant on rolling dice and completing missions. Here's a step-by-step guide:

1) Daily dice login

Log in every day and collect one die.

You can only have one login die at a time, so use it before the next day or you will miss out.

2) Rolling the die

Roll your die to advance on the event map.

If not satisfied with the roll, you can use Aeos Coins to reroll — it will always roll a higher number.

You are able to reroll each die a maximum of five times.

3) Tile missions

Each tile has an easy mission (for example, win two games or play a game where Mew is on either team).

These need to be completed to be able to roll again.

There is an optional path you can take by instantly completing a mission using 5 Aeos Gems.

4) Twin Dragon Festival Coin rewards: After completing every map, you will receive a random reward:

100 Coins (90% chance)

(90% chance) 150 Coins (10% chance)

5) Lucky squares: Landing on a "lucky" square advances you 1 to 3 spaces, a small boost to the finish line.

6) Earning extra dice: In addition to the daily dice, you can earn up to 10 additional ones by doing:

Twin Dragon Festival Support Log-In Bonus

Twin Dragon Festival Coin Collection Challenge

Pokemon Unite's Marine Style: Latios Holowear

Marine Style: Latios Holowear (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can now customize Latios in Pokemon Unite with a new fashionable look after unlocking it. Marine Style: Latios Holowear is now up for grabs in the shop.

From the main menu, go to the Shop on the right side of the screen.

on the right side of the screen. Navigate to the Zico Trading section.

section. Marine Style: Latios should be the first option you see.

should be the first option you see. The skin costs 890 Aeos Gems, but you must own the Latios Unite License before purchasing it.

Latios in Pokemon Unite isn’t just a flashy addition — it’s a powerhouse on the battlefield. But it takes consistency, strategy, and a little luck to obtain. Make sure to play every day, finish missions in a timely fashion, and utilize bonus dice to reach that 1,000-coin point before the event concludes on August 8.

