All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 18, 2025 09:15 GMT
All new Pokemon Unite licenses announced at 2025 World Championships
New upcoming licenses announced in the Pokemon Unite 2025 World Championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a number of announcements and new features, the Pokemon Unite 2025 World Championships did not let fans down. Three new playable characters will be added to the game after Latios and Latias were released. Fans can anticipate long-awaited map changes in addition to the roster expansion.

It is evident from the various roles that complete the roster that the developers wish to add more tactical depth and diversify team compositions. Here’s a breakdown of everything revealed at the event.

New Pokemon Unite announced in the World Championships 2025

1) Empoleon: All-Rounder

Empoleon as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Empoleon as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After years of requests, Empoleon is finally joining Unite, making it the first introduction among Sinnoh starters. Scheduled to go live on September 19, the Emperor Pokemon will enter Aeos Island as an All-Rounder.

Early previews show it using a combination of melee and ranged attacks, with dashes that allow it to dive in and out of fights. One standout move we see is a AoE water-field around Empoleon that continuously damages opponents, similar to Armarouge’s Fire Spin.

2) Dhelmise: All-Rounder

Dhelmise as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Dhelmise as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dhelmise, the spectral anchor Pokemon, has also been confirmed as an All-Rounder. Its enormous anchor hook, which pulls enemies before tethering them, was demonstrated during its reveal as a Unite Move.

Dhelmise's ability to reposition opponents by pulling important Attackers or Supporters out of position is what makes it potentially dangerous.

3) Vaporeon: Defender

Vaporeon as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Vaporeon as revealed in the announcement (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players knew it was only a matter of time before Vaporeon made its debut, and now it’s official. Vaporeon will fill the role of a Defender, making it and Umbreon the only two among the eeveelutions in this role.

Gameplay footage shows it using a dashing move that lets it bounce off enemies before activating a Unite Move that sees it leaping around the battlefield. This mobility, paired with defensive utility, sets Vaporeon apart from typical tank-style defenders and may provide more dynamic frontline options.

Groudon will appear in Pokemon Unite Theia Sky Ruins

In addition to the other reveals, Groudon is officially set to come out in Pokemon Unite on September 4. The Continent Pokemon will replace Rayquaza in the Theia Sky Ruins, marking the game’s first major map update since the end of its first year. Defeating Groudon will grant an Attack boost and a goal-scoring speed increase.

Additionally, if a player defeats an opponent while under this effect, the buff can transfer to them, creating new tactical opportunities.

With these updates, competitive play will likely see fresh strategies emerge, and casual players will have plenty of new reasons to jump back in.

