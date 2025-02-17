Are the in-person Pokemon GO Tour Unova tickets and add-ons worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO's upcoming GO Tour 2025 event has many players reflecting on the game's occasional in-person gatherings for these yearly events. Unlike the common events in Pokemon GO, yearly events like GO Tours, GO Fests, and the new Wild Areas have their own special events hosted at two in-person locations across the world.

Ad

With these in-person renditions set to begin on February 21, 2025, it is too late for many players to arrange travel plans to make it to this event, but many may consider making the trip in the future.

However, these events require tickets to attend, and there are also optional purchasable upgrades users can get as well. Here is everything players should know about these in-person tickets in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Everything to know about the Pokemon GO Tour in-person tickets

These in-person tickets can be costly investments (Image via Niantic)

These in-person events come with a steep ticket price of $30 for entry. These tickets offer no event bonuses, just allow players to participate in the event. For players not native to the area where these events take place, this $30 charge is added on with the standard expenses one could expect from a trip of this proportion.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Pokemon GO Community Day dates for upcoming season revealed (March - May 2025)

Not only do users need to consider ticket prices for the transportation to and from the cities where Pokemon GO's GO Tour event takes place, but they also need to consider the price of their hotel, food, and local travel. Other expenses will likely also arise, so there are quite a few hoops to jump through for those who want to attend such an event for a mobile game.

Ad

However, if trainers are from the area where these yearly in-person events take place, the $30 ticket for entry is much more reasonable and could provide a fun afternoon of activities for those who happen to enjoy playing Pokemon GO. Since this ticket covers entry for the entire three-day period of the event, it has even more value among local players.

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

Ad

Are Pokemon GO's GO Tour ticket upgrades worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO's GO Tour Ticket has three upgrades to choose from (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO's GO Tour ticket has three additional upgrades users can choose to purchase along with their standard in-person event ticket. Two of these options cost $15, with one option allowing players to get more value from Raid Battles, and the other making it easier for players to hatch large amounts of eggs.

Ad

The Raid Lover upgrade gives players more XP and candies from completing Raid Battles. It also lets them acquire a total of 18 free Raid Passes daily from spinning the photo disk located at any gym location. Trainers with a profile level of 31 or above also receive 3 extra Candy XLs when defeating these event raids. This ticket is worth considering for those set to focus on grinding raids.

Also read: All Pokemon GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

Ad

The other $15 upgrade players can purchase is the Egg-thusiast upgrade. This upgrade quarters the hatch distance required to hatch eggs, while also granting a triple multiplier to the amount of XP, stardust, and candies trainers receive when hatching eggs throughout the event. This upgrade is worth considering if players have February's Eggs-Pedition Access ticket.

The final ticket upgrade that can be purchased is the $20 Citywide Gameplay add-on. This add-on allows those who buy it to experience all the benefits of the in-person GO Tour event for an additional day, while also not restricting users to only be at the venue where these events take place, only the city.

Ad

This add-on is a bit complicated to understand, as it is described vaguely on Pokemon GO's website, so users are better off avoiding it.

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨