Best counters to Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

The points of interest, as Mega Heracross raids return in Pokemon GO, are the best counters, weaknesses to exploit, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more. The creature returns to Mega Raids on April 13, 2025, from 2 - 5 pm local time as part of the Sparring Partners Raid Day event.
This Pokemon GO Mega Heracross raid guide covers everything you need to know to take down the creature. It also delves into peripheral information that will help you in the post-battle scenario.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Mega Heracross raids
The best counters to Mega Heracross are Flying-type creatures like Mega Rayquaza (Air Slash / Dragon Ascent), Mega or Shadow Salamance (Fire Fang / Fly), Incarnate Forme Enamorus (Fairy Wind / Fly), Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack / Sky Attack), and Yveltal (Gust / Oblivion Wing).
Here is a breakdown of the other top counters for Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO:
Flying-type counters to Mega Heracross
Fairy-type counters to Mega Heracross
Fire-type counters to Mega Heracross
Psychic-type counters to Mega Heracross
Use the following search strings to find the best counters to Mega Heracross in your Pokemon GO collections:
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
- Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-
- Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
What is strong against Pokemon GO Mega Heracross raids?
Flying-, Fairy-, Psychic-, and Fire-type attacks are strong against Mega Heracross because of its Bug- and Fighting-typing.
What does Mega Heracross resist?
Mega Heracross resists the following types:
- Bug
- Dark
- Fighting
- Grass
- Ground
Do not use these types of creatures for the best results.
Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to find out more about Mega Heracross' type matchups.
Can Pokemon GO Mega Heracross raids be soloed?
Yes, it is possible to solo defeat Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO with the right counters. In fact, given its double weakness to Flying-type damage, if you have a fully powered-up Mega Rayquaza or Mega Salamance, you can run through these raids on your own in half the assigned time.
Shiny odds from Mega Heracross raids in Pokemon GO
Usually, there is a 1-in-128 chance of getting a Shiny Heracross after beating these raids. However, during the Sparring Partners Raid Day event, the chance of getting a shiny encounter will be boosted to 1-in-10 or 10%.
Mega Heracross 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
The 100% IV Heracross without weather boost will have 1,772 CP while ones caught in Rainy or Cloudy weather will have 2,215 CP.
Here is a breakdown of its minimum and maximum CPs in different weather conditions:
- No weather boost: 1,693 - 1,772 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or Cloudy): 2,116 - 2,215 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Mega Heracross raid boss stats and moves in Pokemon GO
- Combat Power: 51,078
- Attack: 334
- Defense: 223
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Counter and Struggle Bug
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Earthquake, Megahorn, Rock Blast, and Upper Hand
FAQ
1) Is Mega Heracross good in Pokemon GO?
Yes, Mega Heracross is the best Bug-type attacker and the second-best Fighting-type attacker.
2) How to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon GO
You can get Mega Heracross by giving a regular Heracross 200 Mega Energy, which can be collected from raids.
