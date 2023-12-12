5 best Holiday Cup teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

Halfway through December, and Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup is back. This special format of GO Battle League allows you to use critters with Ice, Normal, Grass, Electric, Flying, or Ghost as at least one of their elemental types. In its first week, from 1 pm PST on December 15, 2023, to 1 pm PST on December 22, 2023, it will follow the Great League format, allowing you to use critters up to 1,500 CP.

After a week's break, the format will be back for its Little Edition from 1 pm PST on December 29, 2023, to 1 pm PST on January 5, 2024. This article contains suggestions on some of the best teams for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Great League edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Top Holiday Cup: Great League edition teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Togedemaru, Dubwool, and Lanturn

Togedemaru, Dubwool, and Lanturn (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Togedemaru Lead Thunder Shock Fell Stinger and Wild Charge Dubwool Switch Double Kick Body Slam and Payback Lanturn Closer Water Gun Surf and Thunderbolt

With few Ground and Fighting-types around, Togedemaru can perform well in this meta. As long as you are not met with a Fire-type, Togedemaru has excellent matchups against the meta, resisting 12 out of the 18 elemental types in the game.

In this team, Togedemaru is paired with Dubwool and Lanturn, both of which are meta picks in Pokemon GO's open Great League. Dubwool is there to soak up incoming damage and deal consistent chip damage to the opponent. Similarly, Lanturn can come in and sweep with pressure from Water Gun and Surf.

2) Aurorus, Charizard, and Chesnaught

Aurorus, Charizard, and Chesnaught (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Aurorus Lead Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) and Meteor Beam Charizard Switch Wing Attack* Dragon Claw and Blast Burn* Chesnaught Closer Vine Whip Frenzy Plant* and Superpower

Aurorus is one of the best Leads in Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup. The relative absence of Counter-users from the format means it can tank hits from enemies for days to come. With the Powder Snow-Weather Ball combination, it is also able to deal sufficient chip damage.

Charizard and Chesnaught can be used interchangeably as the safe switch or closer, depending on your opponent's response to Aurorus. Either way, if you don't have these critters from their respective Community Days, you will need two Elite Charged TMs and one Elite Fast TM to successfully run this team.

3) Shadow Venusaur, Skeledirge, and Lapras

Shadow Venusaur, Skeledirge, and Lapras (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Venusaur Lead Vine Whip Frenzy Plant* and Sludge Bomb Skeledirge Switch Incinerate Disarming Voice and Shadow Ball Lapras Closer Ice Shard* Surf and Skull Bash

This is a classic Grass-Fire-Water team. Such combinations are well-rounded and reliable. In this lineup, Shadow Venusaur hits the hardest but is also the most fragile. Therefore, you should give it your shields in most cases.

Lapras and Skeledirge have greater bulk in Pokemon GO, but in exchange, their offensive prowess is also slightly lower. Charged Attack timing is crucial to successfully run this team, especially in the case of Skeledirge, whose Incinerate is a five-turn Fast Attack. Once the opponents are chipped down, Lapras can clean up the endgame.

4) Arctibax, Wigglytuff, and Shadow Magnezone

Arctibax, Wigglytuff, and Shadow Magnezone (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Arctibax Lead Dragon Breath Dragon Claw and Avalanche Wigglytuff Switch Charm Icy Wind and Play Rough Shadow Magnezone Closer Volt Switch Mirror Shot and Wild Charge

Arctibax is probably one of the best PvP picks to come out of Pokemon GO's season of Adventures Abound. Decent bulk, combined with immense Fast Attack pressure, makes it one of the best Dragon-type Pocket Monsters at the Great League level.

Wigglytuff has also emerged as the best Charm user since the addition of Icy Wind to its move pool in Pokemon GO Battle League's Season 17 update. Arctibax and Wigglytuff will get most enemies quite low so that Shadow Magnezone can come in and sweep the endgame. It also covers for Arctibax and Wigglytuff's Steel weakness.

5) Altaria, Lickitung, and Aurorus

Altaria, Lickitung, and Aurorus (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Altaria Lead Dragon Breath Sky Attack and Moonblast* Lickitung Switch Lick Body Slam* and Power Whip Aurorus Closer Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) and Meteor Beam

Altaria was a force to be reckoned with in the Great League before the nerfs to Sky Attack in Season 16. This is a consistent attacker with decent bulk that helps it turn neutral matchups with ease. Altaria's biggest enemies are Ice-types, so having it on the lead can help you draw them out.

Lickitung is another master of neutral matchups. Unless absolutely necessary, don't shield this Pocket Monster. Instead, save them for Aurorus in the back or Altaria in the endgame.

