Best tips to secure Pokemon GO account from getting hacked

There are growing concerns in the Pokemon GO community as players fall prey to online scammers and lose their accounts. There are various factors contributing to this vulnerability, which can ultimately result in scammers gaining access to and pilfering one's game account.

Last week, Fleeceking, who is arguably the best GO player in the world, had their account stolen; the scammer was transferring their monsters and deleting their hard-earned assets. However, Niantic quickly acted on this and returned the account to its original state.

After investing years into capturing thousands of Pokemon, the prospect of losing everything is disheartening. As a result, it is of utmost importance to secure your GO account. This article will provide a few ways to ensure the security of your Pokemon GO account and prevent scammers from gaining access to it.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

How to secure your Pokemon GO account from getting hacked

Bind multiple logins to your account

Having more than one method of logging in linked to your GO account will help you stay safe. Not only will it make it harder for people to steal accounts, but you will also prevent yourself from losing your account if you ever forget the credentials to one of the methods.

Best login to use on your account

As of writing, there are three ways of logging into the game:

Google

Facebook

Pokemon Trainer Club

Out of these three means, the Pokemon Trainer Club method is the one you should avoid as it is the least secure. If scammers get their hands on your user ID and password, you will lose your account; there is nothing that you can do to reverse any form of damage done to your in-game assets.

Facebook has also seen security breaches in the past. Even though there is a two-factor authentication feature on Facebook, many people don't feel safe using this mode. However, it is a much safer option than Pokemon Trainer Club.

That leaves us with Google, the best way to keep your Pokemon GO account safe. Not only is it hard to break into someone’s Gmail account, but you instantly get notified if someone tries to access yours.

Do not click on shady links

There are lots of instances when frauds send scam links via emails and text messages. These links are notorious for phishing and extracting sensitive information from people who click on them.

As a result, if you accidentally click on this kind of link, you might be a victim of this serious fraud. It is best if you steer clear of these links sent by potential scammers.

Use strong passwords

Using strong passwords will make it difficult for hackers and scammers to steal your Pokemon GO account, as it will be hard, if not impossible, for them to gain access. So, refrain from keeping passwords that include your birth date, pet's name, and other easy-to-crack information. You can also use a password generator to get a strong password for your logins.

It doesn't look like Niantic will address this issue separately, but it should throw some light on this grave topic. If this kind of issue persists in the game, it won’t be long before players start moving away from GO. Nobody would want to invest countless hours only to get their accounts stolen.

Even though Fleeceking had their account restored, it is not usually the case with Niantic support. However, we hope you will practice the tips we mentioned in this article and stay safe in the virtual realm of Pokemon GO.

