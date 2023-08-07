Can you play Pokemon GO on Nintendo Switch?

The Pokemon GO community is easily one of the most dedicated in mobile gaming. As such, there is a surplus of people who want to play the game as efficiently as possible. While many players may not have access to multiple devices, there is hope for the committed few, and it comes from an unlikely source.

The Nintendo Switch is known for its modding scene. With many players taking their console and loading it with all the retro content and customization options Nintendo refuses to provide, some have found ways to play Pokemon GO and other mobile games on their devices. However, the process of doing so can be very overwhelming for newcomers.

Is it possible to install Pokemon GO on the Nintendo Switch?

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

What many players may notice right away is that Pokemon GO is not on the Nintendo eShop like Game Freak's other mobile games. With this in mind, the installation of the mobile game on the console requires you to first mod your console. Since Nintendo is very vocal about their distaste for such actions and has previously threatened many who do so with lawsuits or bans from the console's online service, we will not explain how to do so here.

Some of the things you'll need to complete this process are a personal computer with an internet connection and a USB cable that goes from the Nintendo Switch's charging port to the USB bus on the computer or laptop. For modding the older Switch models, you may need a certain catalyst that holds down a couple of buttons located on one of the Joycon holding slots on the console.

One of the many upsides of Android is how easily it can be installed onto any device. This means that in order to play Pokemon GO on the Nintendo Switch, you will first need to install an Android operating system onto your device once you mod it. Since doing so is heavily frowned upon by Nintendo, we cannot go deep into detail on how you can do so.

Official artwork showcasing the Pokemon: Let's GO Nintendo Switch (Image via Nintendo)

Because the Android OS does not come with the mobile game installed, you will have to go through the operating system's many prompts and information fields before you can do so. To install the game on the console, you simply just install it from the app store like they would on a regular Android phone.

Since the Nintendo Switch console lacks GPS capabilities in its hardware, you cannot play Pokemon GO on the Switch like you would on a mobile device. You will have to download additional spoofing software if you want to do so. This is a rare example of double-cheating in gaming, and not only can doing so get your Nintendo account banned, but your Niantic account banned as well.

Overall, playing the popular mobile game by Niantic on the Nintendo Switch is incredibly risky and does not offer much in terms of a reward. The only way doing so could be deemed "worth it" is if you already had their Switch fixed with the modded software and just happen to really want to indulge in some GO activities.