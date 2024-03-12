Can you solo defeat Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Solo defeating Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids is something players might want to attempt. However, given the critter's enormous power, the task is impossible. The Pocket Monster will tentatively appear in 5-star Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays throughout April 2024, where trainers will have the chance to catch its shiny form for the first time ever.

Shadow Entei raids in Pokemon GO can only be challenged in person, making them difficult to do for players in rural areas and those with disabilities or hurdles to get together with other trainers. This gives rise to queries about the possibility of taking the creature down solo.

This article discusses the reasons that make solo defeating Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids impossible. It also suggests the minimum number of trainers you need to take it down.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Entei in the anime (Image via TPC)

Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star raids can't be solo defeated for three main reasons:

It doesn't have a double weakness to any type. Therefore, it takes damage at a relatively slow rate despite its moderate Defense stats. Shadow Entei hits really hard. It has a base 235 Attack, which is 20% higher for the Shadow Form. Shadow Entei will get Enraged in the middle of the fight. This leads to its Attack and Defense being further boosted. To calm it down, you must generously use Purified Gems in Pokemon GO.

Minimum number of trainers needed to take down Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids

Regular and Shiny Entei (Image via TPC)

You need at least three to four advanced players, that is, ones with optimal level 50 counters, to take down Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids. These challengers must be equipped with Purified Gems and Max Revives. They must also be able to dodge incoming Charged Attacks, employ Party Power, and use Mega Evolutions in tandem with other raiders.

Here are some of the best counters to Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids:

Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse*

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

