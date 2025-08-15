Can you solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

It is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids, if that is something you were considering attempting. The creature makes its 5-star raid debut on August 16 at 6 am local time and will also be available to challenge until 10 pm local time on August 17, 2025.This article covers the reasons why you cannot solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO.Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?You cannot take down Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO on your own for the following reasons:Shadow Kyogre doesn't have any double weaknesses, so the most damage you can do is +160% using Grass- and Electric-type attacks.Shadow Kyogre has a massive base Defense stat of 228. When it gets enraged, this goes up 300%, making the creature take almost no damage. Moreover, as a single trainer, you won't even be able to subdue it.The raid boss hits like a truck. It has a base Attack of 270, which is boosted 20% already, thanks to the Shadow effect. During its Enraged phase, this is further increased by 80%.Take a look at Shadow Kyogre's stats for a better understanding of why the creature can't be beaten by lone trainers:Combat Power: 54,411Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]Stamina: 9,000 HPFast Attacks: Water Gun and ConfusionCharged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water PulseMinimum number of trainers required to take down Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raidsWhile it is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, you can do so using two trainers—as long as you meet some important conditions, which are:Use only level 50 counters.Use Purified Gems. You need eight to subdue the raid boss. Each trainer can use four.Have Primal Groudon in your party if you are using Grass-type attackers and Primal Kyoger if you are using Electric-type ones. These creatures boost the damage output without directly participating in the battle.Use Party Power and raid with a Best Friend. Both these mechanics increase the damage output.For the best counters, check out our Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raid guide.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts