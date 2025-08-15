  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Can you solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

Can you solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 15, 2025 22:45 GMT
Can you solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids?
Can you solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids? (Image via TPC)

It is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star Shadow Raids, if that is something you were considering attempting. The creature makes its 5-star raid debut on August 16 at 6 am local time and will also be available to challenge until 10 pm local time on August 17, 2025.

Ad

This article covers the reasons why you cannot solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

You cannot take down Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO on your own for the following reasons:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • Shadow Kyogre doesn't have any double weaknesses, so the most damage you can do is +160% using Grass- and Electric-type attacks.
  • Shadow Kyogre has a massive base Defense stat of 228. When it gets enraged, this goes up 300%, making the creature take almost no damage. Moreover, as a single trainer, you won't even be able to subdue it.
  • The raid boss hits like a truck. It has a base Attack of 270, which is boosted 20% already, thanks to the Shadow effect. During its Enraged phase, this is further increased by 80%.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Take a look at Shadow Kyogre's stats for a better understanding of why the creature can't be beaten by lone trainers:

  • Combat Power: 54,411
  • Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse

Minimum number of trainers required to take down Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids

While it is impossible to solo defeat Shadow Kyogre in Pokemon GO, you can do so using two trainers—as long as you meet some important conditions, which are:

Ad
  • Use only level 50 counters.
  • Use Purified Gems. You need eight to subdue the raid boss. Each trainer can use four.
  • Have Primal Groudon in your party if you are using Grass-type attackers and Primal Kyoger if you are using Electric-type ones. These creatures boost the damage output without directly participating in the battle.
  • Use Party Power and raid with a Best Friend. Both these mechanics increase the damage output.

For the best counters, check out our Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raid guide.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications