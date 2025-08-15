How to beat Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To beat Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO, you must prepare a team of strong counters. The creature debuts in 5-star Shadow raids as part of the weekend event on August 16 and 17, 2025. During this period, you can challenge either in person or using Remote Raid Passes, alongside up to 19 other trainers.
This article covers the best counters to Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO as well as important post-battle information such as shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids
The most powerful counters you can use against Shadow Kyogre in 5-star Pokemon GO raids are:
- Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Kyogre
Best Electric-type counters to Shadow Kyogre
Use the following search strings to find the best counters of each of these types available to you:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
What are Shadow Kyogre's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Electric
- Grass
Resistances
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
Shiny odds from Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Shadow Kyogre makes its debut during the August 16–17 weekend. There will be a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of encountering the creature when you find it after the fight.
100% CP from Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
The hundo versions of Shadow Kyogre have the following CPs:
- No weather boost: 2,351CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,939 CP
Here are the catch CPs from Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids
- No weather boost: 2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Foggy or Windy): 2,736 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 54,411
- Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 9,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse
