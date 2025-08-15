  • home icon
How to beat Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 15, 2025 22:19 GMT
Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raid guide
Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raid guide (Image via TPC)

To beat Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO, you must prepare a team of strong counters. The creature debuts in 5-star Shadow raids as part of the weekend event on August 16 and 17, 2025. During this period, you can challenge either in person or using Remote Raid Passes, alongside up to 19 other trainers.

This article covers the best counters to Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO as well as important post-battle information such as shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids

The most powerful counters you can use against Shadow Kyogre in 5-star Pokemon GO raids are:

  • Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Shadow Kyogre debuts in 5-star raids on August 16 (Image via TPC)
Shadow Kyogre debuts in 5-star raids on August 16 (Image via TPC)

Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Kyogre

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow SceptileBullet SeedFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Shaymin (Sky)Magical LeafGrass Knot
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Best Electric-type counters to Shadow Kyogre

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
RegielekiThunder ShockThunder Cage
Shadow/Regular RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
XurkitreeThunder ShockPower Whip
ZekromCharge BeamFusion Bolt
Shadow ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
Shadow ZapdosThunder ShockThunderbolt
Use the following search strings to find the best counters of each of these types available to you:

  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

What are Shadow Kyogre's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Electric
  • Grass

Resistances

  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Steel
  • Water

Shiny odds from Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Shadow Kyogre makes its debut during the August 16–17 weekend. There will be a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of encountering the creature when you find it after the fight.

100% CP from Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

The hundo versions of Shadow Kyogre have the following CPs:

  • No weather boost: 2,351CP
  • Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,939 CP

Here are the catch CPs from Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids

  • No weather boost: 2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Foggy or Windy): 2,736 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 54,411
  • Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Stamina: 9,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

