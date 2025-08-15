How to beat Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To beat Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO, you must prepare a team of strong counters. The creature debuts in 5-star Shadow raids as part of the weekend event on August 16 and 17, 2025. During this period, you can challenge either in person or using Remote Raid Passes, alongside up to 19 other trainers.

Ad

This article covers the best counters to Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO as well as important post-battle information such as shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids

The most powerful counters you can use against Shadow Kyogre in 5-star Pokemon GO raids are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Ad

Trending

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Shadow Kyogre debuts in 5-star raids on August 16 (Image via TPC)

Best Grass-type counters to Shadow Kyogre

Ad

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

Ad

Best Electric-type counters to Shadow Kyogre

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Regieleki Thunder Shock Thunder Cage Shadow/Regular Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Power Whip Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Shadow Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

Ad

Use the following search strings to find the best counters of each of these types available to you:

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Also read: How to get Shadow Giratina in Pokemon GO

What are Shadow Kyogre's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Electric

Grass

Resistances

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

Shiny odds from Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Shadow Kyogre makes its debut during the August 16–17 weekend. There will be a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of encountering the creature when you find it after the fight.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

100% CP from Shadow Kyogre raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

The hundo versions of Shadow Kyogre have the following CPs:

No weather boost: 2,351CP

2,351CP Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,939 CP

Here are the catch CPs from Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre raids

No weather boost: 2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,188 - 2,351 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Foggy or Windy): 2,736 - 2,939 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

Pokemon GO Shadow Kyogre stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 54,411

54,411 Attack: 270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

270 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

228 (-20%) [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 9,000 HP

9,000 HP Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Confusion

Water Gun and Confusion Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Psychic, Scald, and Water Pulse

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨