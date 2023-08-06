Pokemon GO's August raid lineup involves fantastic creatures such as Cresselia, Xerneas, Yveltal, Primal Groudon and Kyogre, and so on. Among these, the box legendaries from Kalos are special because of the Legacy Moves associated with them in August. Yveltal, with its signature move Oblivion Wing, will be available in Niantic's mobile game from August 4-6, 2023, in Pokemon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and London.

Subsequently, it will also appear globally from August 16-23 and August 27 to September 1, 2023. Being a powerful Legendary Pokemon, you need at least four to six mid-level trainers to defeat Yveltal in raids. However, not everyone will find suitable partners for a raid close by.

Such players might wonder if the raid can be completed alone. Unfortunately, that is an uphill task. That said, two high-level players can take down Yveltal with the right strategy and counters. This guide will tell you how.

How to defeat Yveltal in Pokemon GO with two players

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!



#PokemonGOFest2023 pic.twitter.com/EQsFtdX8P7 August is a great time to get out and GO!Pokémon GO Fest is taking place around the world, with adventures for all Trainers to join even if they can’t attend an in-person event!

Defeating a powerful Pokemon GO raid boss like Yveltal might be difficult for a solo player, but the task is possible with just one more participant alongside you. Being a Dark and Flying-type Pocket Monster, it takes super effective damage from Electric, Fairy, Rock, and Ice-type attacks.

Yveltal has a high Attack Stat of 250 and a Defense stat of 185. In a five-star raid in Pokemon GO, it has a CP of 45,899 and a total of 15,000 HP. Therefore, you must hit it hard and dodge the attacks efficiently to win with just two trainers.

When facing off against Yveltal, you will be hit with Gust, Snarl, or Sucker Punch as Fast Attacks, while the Charged Attacks can be Hyper Beam, Dark Pulse, Psychic, Hurricane, and Focus Blast.

With this in mind, the next section will detail the best counters to defeat Yveltal with two raiders.

Best counters for Yveltal in Pokemon GO

Yveltal with Oblivion Wing is coming to Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Coming to the best counters against Yveltal, a team of Xurkitree with a Mega Evolved Electric-type Pokemon like Mega Manetric will give you the best chance of winning with two trainers. The recommended moveset for Xurkitree in this battle is Thunder Shock and Discharge, while Mega Manetric must have Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

However, if you don't have five level 40 Xurkitree, you can also use the following critters:

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

with Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

with Entei with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

with Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

with Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

An alternative Mega Evolution option is Mega Amphatos with Charge Beam and Zap Cannon.

For PvP players, Yveltal with Oblivion Wing is a highly recommended raid in Niantic's mobile game since the critter has good prospects in future Master Leagues.