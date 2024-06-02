Can you solo defeat Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Players have been questioning whether it is possible to solo defeat Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, as the critter returns to Niantic's AR-based mobile game. The creature debuted in the title in August 2017 and has since been available via different means over the years. However, given its powerful nature, it is still considered a strong pick in PvP and PvE, and therefore, it is a sought-after Pocket Monster.

As it appears in 5-star raids in June 2024, you should know that it is impossible to solo defeat Zapdos in Pokemon GO. This article will elaborate on the reasons that make this such a challenging battle and discuss the minimum number of players you need to take it down.

Why is it impossible to solo defeat Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Zapdos in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Like many powerful raid bosses in the game, it is not possible to solo defeat Zapdos in Pokemon GO, even with the perfect counters to the critter, irrespective of the conditions. Apart from Zapdos' high Attack stat of 253, it also has respectable defenses and powerful STAB attacks that will easily whittle down your attackers.

Zapdos is an Electric and Flying-type Pocket Monster. This means the critter does not have a double weakness; both its types don't share a common weakness to compound the incoming damage. This makes it difficult for raiders to chip down Zapdos' health bar within the 300-second limitation.

While it is impossible to solo defeat Zapdos in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, with optimal counters and ideal conditions, you can take down this Pocket Monster with just two raiders. The following section will elaborate on this.

Minimum participants required to defeat Zapdos in 5-star raids

You need at least two high-level players with the perfect level 50 counters to take down Zapdos within the time limit. Since Zapdos is weak to Rock and Ice-type attacks, having Weather Boost from partly cloudy or snowy weather can also help. Additionally, use Party Play for additional damage.

Here are some recommended counters if you wish to challenge Zapdos as a duo:

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Rock Throw and Rock Slide Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Smack Down and Rock Slide Shadow or MegaTyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Smack Down and Stone Edge Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

According to Pokebattler simulations, these critters can take down Zapdos on their own in under 600 seconds. Therefore, if you double up on them, you have a strong chance of finishing this raid with just two players.

