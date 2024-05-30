Can you trade or transfer Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO?

Necrozma and its two fused forms debut in the Pokemon GO Fest 2024, and you might be wondering if you can trade or transfer Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO. Trading is an important aspect of any Pokemon title, and some unique evolution gimmicks often involve a mandatory trade for a critter to evolve to its next variant.

In this article, we will discuss if you can trade or transfer Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma, and also explore some of the mechanics you might want to employ to evolve the Ultra Beast to its two forms.

Is it possible to trade or transfer Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO?

You cannot trade or transfer the Necroma variants (Image via TPC)

According to official sources, Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma cannot be traded, transferred to the Professor, or transferred to Pokemon HOME.

The Ultra Beast Necrozma will debut in the GO Fest 2024 in five-star raids, and you will have to use fusion energy to merge this creature with either Solgaleo or Lunala to get the Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane forms. The Ultra Beast will be in its fused form till you separate it.

How to get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO?

Dawn Wings Necrozma (Image via TPC)

To get Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon GO, you need to fuse Necrozma with Lunala, using Fusion Energy.

Here are all the components you will need to fuse the two critters:

1,000 Lunar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

How to get Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon GO?

Dusk Mane Necrozma (Image via TPC)

Similar to the Dawn Wings form, you will have to fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo to get the Dusk Mane variant of Necrozma. The components needed are:

1,000 Solar Fusion Energy

30 Necrozma Candy

30 Cosmog Candy

To fuse both these forms, visit the all Pokemon section and select Necrozma. In the evolution section, you will be able to see the options to fuse it with Solgaleo and Lunala.

Once fused, the Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane versions of Necrozma cannot be traded or transferred to either the Professor or to your Pokemon HOME.

Both Dawn Wings and Dusk mane Necrozma can be Shiny if you are using Shiny variants of the individual Pokemon while fusing.

