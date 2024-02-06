Decidueye vs Hisuian Decidueye: Typings, movesets, and more in Pokemon GO

With the arrival of Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO just a few days away, many players are looking at the base Alolan form for comparison. Although the two have fundamental differences under a skeptical lens, both species are still relatively the same at their core, with each form having its own set of advantages and disadvantages.

Since Hisuian Decidueye will require the completion of its respective raids, some players may not want to spend the time and resources on an inferior Pokemon compared to one they may already have. So here is what you should know when comparing and choosing between Hisuian and Alolan Decidueye.

Pros and cons of using Alolan Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Decidueye as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The biggest differences between both variants of Decidueye in Pokemon GO is their elemental typing. Alolan Decidueye is a Ghost and Grass-type. This means it is weak to Ice, Flying, Fire, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. While this may sound like a lot, this form of Decidueye does not host a x4 weakness to any element, unlike its Hisuian cousin.

Another huge difference between the two variants is their drastically different movepool. Alolan Decidueye gets significantly more moves than its Hisuian variant, mostly due to it having been in the game longer. It can learn the following moves:

Astonish - Ghost, Fast Attack

Razor Leaf - Grass, Fast Attack

Leafage - Grass, Fast Attack

Magical Leaf - Grass, Fast Attack

Shadow Sneak - Ghost, Charged Attack

Energy Ball - Grass, Charged Attack

Spirit Shackle - Ghost, Charged Attack

Brave Bird - Flying, Charged Attack

As is customary with regional variants, there is also a slight difference in the stats of the two. In the case of Alolan Decidueye, it has slightly weaker Stamina and Attack but a slightly higher Defense.

Pros and cons of using Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Decidueye as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

Hisuian Decidueye is a Fighting and Grass-type. This is a typing that may have offensive advantages, but it tends to lack in the defense department. Hisuian Decidueye is weak to Poison, Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic-type attacks. It is particularly weak to Flying-type attacks since both of its elements share a weakness to the type.

Hisuian Decidueye also has a much weaker movepool than its Alolan cousin. It lacks access to Frenzy Plant as of writing, making it a much weaker offensive Grass-type compared to the standard variant. Here are the moves it can learn:

Magical Leaf - Grass, Fast Attack

Psycho Cut - Psychic, Fast Attack

Energy Ball - Grass, Charged Attack

Trailblaze - Grass, Charged Attack

Aerial Ace - Flying, Charged Attack

Aura Sphere - Fighting, Charged Attack

While Decidueye has a significantly weaker typing and movepool, its stats are where it shines. Compared to the standard variant, Hisuian Decidueye has a much higher Attack and Stamina, with a slightly lower defense to compensate.

Is Alolan or Hisuian Decidueye better in Pokemon GO?

At the moment, Alolan Decidueye is a much better and safer choice in Pokemon GO due solely to its access to Frenzy Plant. When Niantic implements Frenzy Plant into Hisuian's kit, it will most likely be the much better choice, with players preferring the standard variant if the double-Flying weakness is a dealbreaker.