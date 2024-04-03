Dragon Scale in Pokemon GO: How to get, all evolutions, and more

The Dragon Scale is an evolution item that works together with Candy in Pokemon GO. There are several other evolution items in the game, such as the Unova Stone and King's Rock, with utility similar to the Dragon Scale's. Each has its own significance and is used to evolve certain breeds.

Although there are various types of evolution items, none of them are easy to collect. You have to spend a great amount of time to obtain them, and there's no guarantee of possession.

That said, this article explains how to add the Dragon Scale to your Pokemon GO inventory.

How to get Dragon Scale in Pokemon GO

The Dragon Scale as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

There are multiple ways to obtain the Dragon Scale in Pokemon GO, but you are not guaranteed to get the held item. You may collect other resources like Up-Grade or Metal Coat during the farming process.

Here are all the ways you can get the Dragon Scale in Niantic's mobile game:

Spin PokeStops and Gyms

Complete Research Tasks

Achieve a seven-day PokeStop streak

Partake in events

Spin PokeStops and Gyms

You may get a Dragon Scale as a drop by spinning the Photo Disc of a PokeStop and a Gym. However, the drop rate is 1%, making resource farming a luck-related subject. Since you only have a 1% chance to hunt it per spin, you have to rotate multiple Photo Discs for a long time.

Remember that you can also farm Poke Balls, Berries, and Potions by following this approach.

Complete Research tasks

The Dragon Scale can also be collected by completing specific Research tasks.

Not every story you receive by spinning Photo Discs or purchasing a Timed Research quest gives you the Dragon Scale. So, you have to look for such breakthroughs that reward the evolution item.

Achieve a seven-day PokeStop spin streak

PokeStops icons (Image via TPC)

The third way to find a Dragon Scale in the game is to achieve a seven-day PokeStop spin streak. Every day, you'll be assigned tasks that you have to complete.

Doing this activity for seven days will reward you with a random held item. It can be a Sun Stone or Sinnoh Stone; no one knows what you will get.

Partake in events

Niantic regularly announces events, and players are provided opportunities to catch strong, Shiny, and rare Pokemon. The developer also likes to offer different in-game items on these occasions, such as the Dragon Scale.

Which Pokemon can be evolved with Dragon Scale?

Seadra and Kindgra (Image via TPC)

You can evolve Seadra into Kingdra using a Dragon Scale and 100 Pokemon Candy. This is the only entity that requires the item to evolve.

Things to know when farming Dragon Scale

While farming the Dragon Scale in Pokemon GO, you need patience, luck, and hard work.

You have to spin a ton of Photo Discs, finish Research tasks, be on the lookout for possible future Pokemon GO events, and get a seven-day spin streak.