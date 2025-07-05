Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research is available to trainers for US$1.99 (subject to change per players' local currencies). The event-exclusive questline provides the Premium Battle Pass, Stardust, Eevee evolution encounters, and more.
The Eevee Community Day Classic event runs between Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 2 pm local time and Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5 pm local time. The Special Research also provides encounters with Eevee with a Delightful Days Special Background.
How to complete Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research
The tasks and their corresponding rewards have been listed below:
Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Eevee encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
- Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Eevee Candy
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
- Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
- Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: Eevee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass
Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3
- Catch a Pokemon - Vaporeon encounter
- Catch 3 Pokemon - Jolteon encounter
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Flareon encounter
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Leafeon encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Glaceon encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Sylveon encounter
- Rewards: Eevee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball
Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3
- Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each - Espeon encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Eevee Candy XL
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM
- Earn 3000 XP - Umbreon encounter
- Rewards: Eevee encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
