Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research is available to trainers for US$1.99 (subject to change per players' local currencies). The event-exclusive questline provides the Premium Battle Pass, Stardust, Eevee evolution encounters, and more.

The Eevee Community Day Classic event runs between Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 2 pm local time and Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5 pm local time. The Special Research also provides encounters with Eevee with a Delightful Days Special Background.

How to complete Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The tasks and their corresponding rewards have been listed below:

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Eevee encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator

Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Eevee Candy

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense

Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3

Catch a Pokemon - Vaporeon encounter

Catch 3 Pokemon - Jolteon encounter

Catch 5 Pokemon - Flareon encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Leafeon encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Glaceon encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Sylveon encounter

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Also Read: All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, and more)

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3

Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each - Espeon encounter

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Eevee Candy XL

Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM

Earn 3000 XP - Umbreon encounter

Rewards: Eevee encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL

Also Read: Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

