  Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 05, 2025 15:35 GMT
Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)
Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research guide (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research is available to trainers for US$1.99 (subject to change per players' local currencies). The event-exclusive questline provides the Premium Battle Pass, Stardust, Eevee evolution encounters, and more.

The Eevee Community Day Classic event runs between Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 2 pm local time and Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5 pm local time. The Special Research also provides encounters with Eevee with a Delightful Days Special Background.

How to complete Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The tasks and their corresponding rewards have been listed below:

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 1 of 3

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Eevee encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 1x Incubator
  • Make 5 Great Throws - 50x Eevee Candy
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 1x Incense
  • Explore 1 km - 3x Silver Pinap Berry
  • Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 30x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: Eevee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 1x Premium Battle Pass

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 2 of 3

  • Catch a Pokemon - Vaporeon encounter
  • Catch 3 Pokemon - Jolteon encounter
  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Flareon encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Leafeon encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Glaceon encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Sylveon encounter
  • Rewards: Eevee encounter, 7500x Stardust, 30x Ultra Ball

Also Read: All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, and more)

Eevee Community Day Classic Special Research - Step 3 of 3

  • Send 3 gifts and add a sticker to each - Espeon encounter
  • Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - 1x Rocket Radar
  • Transfer 10 Pokemon - 5x Eevee Candy XL
  • Evolve 2 Pokemon - 3x Rare Candy
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Charged TM
  • Earn 3000 XP - Umbreon encounter
  • Rewards: Eevee encounter, 10000 XP, 1x Rare Candy XL
Also Read: Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

Angshuman Dutta

