Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (ft. Eevee) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic is set to be a gala two-day affair that will focus on Eevee. The event will run from 2-5 pm local time on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025. Since Shiny Eevee and Eeevelutions have already been available for a long time, this event is more for new players, and those looking for specific versions like shundos.

This article covers important details about the Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic that you should know before taking part in it.

Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic features Eevee and many bonuses

Wild encounters

Eevee [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Featured attacks

Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.

Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.

Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.

Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.

Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.

Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.

Bonuses

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Espeon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy.

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Umbreon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy.

Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Sylveon after earning seven hearts with Eevee as your buddy.

Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one.

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic event for a surprise.

The modified evolution requirements and featured attacks will be available until 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Best tips and tricks for July Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO

Play with friends

Community Days are most fun with friends. If you can find a local meet-up, you might also be eligible to receive a Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research.

Mega Evolve a Normal-type

Mega Lopunny, Mega Audino, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Kangaskhan are the way to go to increase the amount of Candy you get from each catch.

Hatch Eggs

The 1/4 hatch distance is a blessing if you are trying to get rid of unwanted 10 and 12 km Eggs.

Get all the featured attacks

While none of them are any good and don't have any competitive utility, you can have them in your exclusive attack collection.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on July Community Day Classic

Shiny odds

There is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance of finding Shiny Eevee during the July Community Day Classic.

Hundo CP

Level 100% CP 1 15 CP 2 47 CP 3 79 CP 4 112 CP 5 144 CP 6 176 CP 7 209 CP 8 241 CP 9 273 CP 10 306 CP 11 336 CP 12 367 CP 13 397 CP 14 428 CP 15 459 CP 16 489 CP 17 520 CP 18 550 CP 19 581 CP 20 612 CP 21 642 CP 22 673 CP 23 703 CP 24 734 CP 25 765 CP 26 795 CP 27 826 CP 28 856 CP 29 887 CP 30 918 CP 31 933 CP 32 948 CP 33 964 CP 34 979 CP 35 994 CP

