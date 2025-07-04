Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (ft. Eevee) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic is set to be a gala two-day affair that will focus on Eevee. The event will run from 2-5 pm local time on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025. Since Shiny Eevee and Eeevelutions have already been available for a long time, this event is more for new players, and those looking for specific versions like shundos.
This article covers important details about the Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic that you should know before taking part in it.
Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic features Eevee and many bonuses
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Features
Wild encounters
- Eevee [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]
Featured attacks
- Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.
- Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.
- Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.
- Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.
- Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.
- Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.
- Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.
- Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.
Check out all the featured attacks during Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic July 2025, ranked by their PvP viability.
Bonuses
- Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Espeon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy.
- Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Umbreon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy.
- Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Sylveon after earning seven hearts with Eevee as your buddy.
- Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one.
- 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
- Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic event for a surprise.
The modified evolution requirements and featured attacks will be available until 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12, 2025.
Best tips and tricks for July Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO
Play with friends
Community Days are most fun with friends. If you can find a local meet-up, you might also be eligible to receive a Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research.
Mega Evolve a Normal-type
Mega Lopunny, Mega Audino, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Kangaskhan are the way to go to increase the amount of Candy you get from each catch.
Hatch Eggs
The 1/4 hatch distance is a blessing if you are trying to get rid of unwanted 10 and 12 km Eggs.
Get all the featured attacks
While none of them are any good and don't have any competitive utility, you can have them in your exclusive attack collection.
Also read: Which Eevee evolution should you target in Pokemon GO July 2025 Community Day Classic?
Shiny odds and hundo CP on July Community Day Classic
Shiny odds
There is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance of finding Shiny Eevee during the July Community Day Classic.
Hundo CP
Also read: Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨