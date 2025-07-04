  • home icon
Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (ft. Eevee) overview: Best tips, shiny odds, hundo CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 04, 2025 21:57 GMT
Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic
Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic is set to be a gala two-day affair that will focus on Eevee. The event will run from 2-5 pm local time on Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, 2025. Since Shiny Eevee and Eeevelutions have already been available for a long time, this event is more for new players, and those looking for specific versions like shundos.

This article covers important details about the Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic that you should know before taking part in it.

Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic features Eevee and many bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

  • Eevee [shiny available and boosted to 1-in-25 odds]

Featured attacks

  • Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.
  • Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.
  • Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.
  • Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.
  • Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.
  • Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.
  • Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.
  • Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.
Check out all the featured attacks during Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic July 2025, ranked by their PvP viability.

Bonuses

  • Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Espeon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy.
  • Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Umbreon after exploring 1 km with Eevee as your buddy.
  • Limited-time Evolution requirement: Evolve Eevee into Sylveon after earning seven hearts with Eevee as your buddy.
  • Eevee will appear more frequently in the wild. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a Shiny one.
  • 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during the Community Day Classic event for a surprise.
The modified evolution requirements and featured attacks will be available until 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Best tips and tricks for July Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO

Play with friends

Community Days are most fun with friends. If you can find a local meet-up, you might also be eligible to receive a Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research.

Mega Evolve a Normal-type

Mega Lopunny, Mega Audino, Mega Pidgeot, and Mega Kangaskhan are the way to go to increase the amount of Candy you get from each catch.

Hatch Eggs

The 1/4 hatch distance is a blessing if you are trying to get rid of unwanted 10 and 12 km Eggs.

Get all the featured attacks

While none of them are any good and don't have any competitive utility, you can have them in your exclusive attack collection.

Shiny odds and hundo CP on July Community Day Classic

Shiny odds

There is a 1-in-25 or 4% chance of finding Shiny Eevee during the July Community Day Classic.

Hundo CP

Level100% CP
115 CP
247 CP
379 CP
4112 CP
5144 CP
6176 CP
7209 CP
8241 CP
9273 CP
10306 CP
11336 CP
12367 CP
13397 CP
14428 CP
15459 CP
16489 CP
17520 CP
18550 CP
19581 CP
20612 CP
21642 CP
22673 CP
23703 CP
24734 CP
25765 CP
26795 CP
27826 CP
28856 CP
29887 CP
30918 CP
31933 CP
32948 CP
33964 CP
34979 CP
35994 CP
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

