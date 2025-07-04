  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 04, 2025 21:02 GMT
Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic will take place over two days: July 5 and 6, 2025, from 2-5 pm local time on each day. This is to celebrate the Year of Eevee. With all eight of the creature's possible evolutions getting access to their exclusive move during this event as well as Eevee itself knowing Last Resort, many players would be excited to take part.

Unfortunately, none of the Eeveelutions make a significant mark in the PvP or PvE arena, leaving the Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic feeling underwhelming from this perspective.

Is the Eevee Community Day Classic worth playing from a Pokemon GO PvP and PvE perspective?

No, none of the Eeveelutions leave a mark in either GO Battle League or as Gym or raid attackers in the current meta. Even the ones that used to matter — Umbreon in PvP and Sylveon in PvE — don't need the exclusive attacks to be successful.

On that note, here are all the featured attacks from the event:

  • Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.
  • Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.
  • Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.
  • Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.
  • Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.
  • Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.
  • Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.
  • Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.
Therefore, if you are looking for a powerful competitive pick, you can give this event a skip. However, if you are in for the collectibles, the potential of this event is endless.

Check out all the featured attacks during Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic July 2025, ranked by their PvP viability.

Best IVs to look for in Eevee Community Day Classic

If you still want to run an Eeveelution in the GO Battle League, here are the best IV combinations to look out for:

10 best IV spreads for Vaporeon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118150011515100.000%116.799.71651921559
21814920151599.515%116.199.71651912231
31814951141599.432%116.799.11651910641
418.51500081499.400%117.797.11671910036
51814971151499.394%116.799.71641909914
61814941151399.394%116.799.71641909914
718.51500091299.390%117.797.61661909833
81814982131599.344%117.398.61651908945
918.51500012799.316%117.799.41631908412
101815002141499.309%117.399.11641908281
10 best IV spreads for Jolteon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
119.5150001215100.000%136.8114.41051644440
219.514980151299.612%136.8116.21031638062
319.514990131499.558%136.8115.01041637174
419.514960111599.485%136.8113.81051635963
519.514981101599.396%137.4113.21051634502
61915005151499.151%138.0114.71031630474
719.514990141399.107%136.8115.61031629747
819.514950141299.107%136.8115.61031629747
919.514961151099.070%137.4116.21021629151
1019.514950121499.048%136.8114.41041628779
10 best IV spreads for Flareon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118.5150001513100.000%141.3111.41011591266
218.514960141399.485%141.3110.81011583064
318.514970121599.428%141.3109.71021582170
418.514981131399.371%141.9110.31011581263
518.514991111599.310%141.9109.11021580285
618.514960151299.010%141.3111.41001575511
718.514970131498.969%141.3110.31011574861
818.514920131398.969%141.3110.31011574861
918.514930111598.908%141.3109.11021573887
1018.514981141298.900%141.9110.81001573761
10 best IV spreads for Espeon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
117.5149801515100.000%145.8106.1991533168
217.515001141599.855%146.4105.6991530942
317.514950141599.474%145.8105.6991525098
417.515001151499.369%146.4106.1981523496
517.514961151399.369%146.4106.1981523496
617.514961131599.326%146.4105.0991522841
717.514972141399.223%146.9105.6981521262
817.514982121599.175%146.9104.5991520523
91814990101099.138%147.9104.8981519946
101715008151599.110%148.1104.6981519527
10 best IV spreads for Umbreon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
127.5150001515100.000%88.2178.61612538669
227.5149701514100.000%88.2178.61612538669
327.515001121499.608%88.9176.51612528713
427.514970141599.608%88.2177.91612528713
527.514940141499.608%88.2177.91612528713
627.514991151199.542%88.9178.61592527031
7281500061599.445%89.0173.81632524584
8281500091299.423%89.0176.01612524017
927.515001131399.382%88.9177.21602522979
1027.514940151399.379%88.2178.61602522901
10 best IV spreads for Glaceon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118150001512100.000%134.8124.6991665041
21814980121499.633%134.8122.91001658925
31815000141399.545%134.8124.1991657472
41814960141299.545%134.8124.1991657472
51814991131299.507%135.4123.5991656836
61814971151099.406%135.4124.6981655147
71815002141099.368%136.0124.1981654518
81814990111599.174%134.8122.41001651280
91814940111499.174%134.8122.41001651280
101814971101499.129%135.4121.81001650541
10 best IV spreads for Leafeon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
119149711514100.000%126.3136.21031773270
219.51500051599.691%127.4132.11051767788
31914972131499.602%126.9135.01031766216
41914981141599.573%126.3135.61031765692
51914941141499.573%126.3135.61031765692
61914940151599.539%125.7136.21031765099
71914900151499.539%125.7136.21031765099
81914992151399.485%126.9136.21021764146
919.514990111099.437%127.4135.61021763278
1019.51497041599.246%127.4131.51051759896
10 best IV spreads for Sylveon for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118.5150001512100.000%116.6126.41311931411
218.515000131499.847%116.6125.21321928462
318.515000141399.545%116.6125.81311922631
418.514970141299.545%116.6125.81311922631
518.515000121599.389%116.6124.61321919616
618.514970121499.389%116.6124.61321919616
718.514970151199.237%116.6126.41301916667
818.514981121299.122%117.2124.61311914458
918.514970131399.091%116.6125.21311913852
1018.514940131299.091%116.6125.21311913852
100% IV Eevee to look for during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic in 2025

Here are the hundo CPs you should look out for during Eevee Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO:

Level100% CP
115 CP
247 CP
379 CP
4112 CP
5144 CP
6176 CP
7209 CP
8241 CP
9273 CP
10306 CP
11336 CP
12367 CP
13397 CP
14428 CP
15 (Research)459 CP
16489 CP
17520 CP
18550 CP
19581 CP
20 (Eggs)612 CP
21642 CP
22673 CP
23703 CP
24734 CP
25765 CP
26795 CP
27826 CP
28856 CP
29887 CP
30 (Wild, No weather boost)918 CP
31933 CP
32948 CP
33964 CP
34979 CP
35 (Wild, Partly-cloudy weather)994 CP
