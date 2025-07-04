Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic will take place over two days: July 5 and 6, 2025, from 2-5 pm local time on each day. This is to celebrate the Year of Eevee. With all eight of the creature's possible evolutions getting access to their exclusive move during this event as well as Eevee itself knowing Last Resort, many players would be excited to take part.

Unfortunately, none of the Eeveelutions make a significant mark in the PvP or PvE arena, leaving the Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic feeling underwhelming from this perspective.

Is the Eevee Community Day Classic worth playing from a Pokemon GO PvP and PvE perspective?

No, none of the Eeveelutions leave a mark in either GO Battle League or as Gym or raid attackers in the current meta. Even the ones that used to matter — Umbreon in PvP and Sylveon in PvE — don't need the exclusive attacks to be successful.

On that note, here are all the featured attacks from the event:

Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.

Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.

Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.

Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.

Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.

Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.

Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.

Therefore, if you are looking for a powerful competitive pick, you can give this event a skip. However, if you are in for the collectibles, the potential of this event is endless.

Best IVs to look for in Eevee Community Day Classic

If you still want to run an Eeveelution in the GO Battle League, here are the best IV combinations to look out for:

10 best IV spreads for Vaporeon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18 1500 1 15 15 100.000% 116.7 99.7 165 1921559 2 18 1492 0 15 15 99.515% 116.1 99.7 165 1912231 3 18 1495 1 14 15 99.432% 116.7 99.1 165 1910641 4 18.5 1500 0 8 14 99.400% 117.7 97.1 167 1910036 5 18 1497 1 15 14 99.394% 116.7 99.7 164 1909914 6 18 1494 1 15 13 99.394% 116.7 99.7 164 1909914 7 18.5 1500 0 9 12 99.390% 117.7 97.6 166 1909833 8 18 1498 2 13 15 99.344% 117.3 98.6 165 1908945 9 18.5 1500 0 12 7 99.316% 117.7 99.4 163 1908412 10 18 1500 2 14 14 99.309% 117.3 99.1 164 1908281

10 best IV spreads for Jolteon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 19.5 1500 0 12 15 100.000% 136.8 114.4 105 1644440 2 19.5 1498 0 15 12 99.612% 136.8 116.2 103 1638062 3 19.5 1499 0 13 14 99.558% 136.8 115.0 104 1637174 4 19.5 1496 0 11 15 99.485% 136.8 113.8 105 1635963 5 19.5 1498 1 10 15 99.396% 137.4 113.2 105 1634502 6 19 1500 5 15 14 99.151% 138.0 114.7 103 1630474 7 19.5 1499 0 14 13 99.107% 136.8 115.6 103 1629747 8 19.5 1495 0 14 12 99.107% 136.8 115.6 103 1629747 9 19.5 1496 1 15 10 99.070% 137.4 116.2 102 1629151 10 19.5 1495 0 12 14 99.048% 136.8 114.4 104 1628779

10 best IV spreads for Flareon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18.5 1500 0 15 13 100.000% 141.3 111.4 101 1591266 2 18.5 1496 0 14 13 99.485% 141.3 110.8 101 1583064 3 18.5 1497 0 12 15 99.428% 141.3 109.7 102 1582170 4 18.5 1498 1 13 13 99.371% 141.9 110.3 101 1581263 5 18.5 1499 1 11 15 99.310% 141.9 109.1 102 1580285 6 18.5 1496 0 15 12 99.010% 141.3 111.4 100 1575511 7 18.5 1497 0 13 14 98.969% 141.3 110.3 101 1574861 8 18.5 1492 0 13 13 98.969% 141.3 110.3 101 1574861 9 18.5 1493 0 11 15 98.908% 141.3 109.1 102 1573887 10 18.5 1498 1 14 12 98.900% 141.9 110.8 100 1573761

10 best IV spreads for Espeon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 17.5 1498 0 15 15 100.000% 145.8 106.1 99 1533168 2 17.5 1500 1 14 15 99.855% 146.4 105.6 99 1530942 3 17.5 1495 0 14 15 99.474% 145.8 105.6 99 1525098 4 17.5 1500 1 15 14 99.369% 146.4 106.1 98 1523496 5 17.5 1496 1 15 13 99.369% 146.4 106.1 98 1523496 6 17.5 1496 1 13 15 99.326% 146.4 105.0 99 1522841 7 17.5 1497 2 14 13 99.223% 146.9 105.6 98 1521262 8 17.5 1498 2 12 15 99.175% 146.9 104.5 99 1520523 9 18 1499 0 10 10 99.138% 147.9 104.8 98 1519946 10 17 1500 8 15 15 99.110% 148.1 104.6 98 1519527

10 best IV spreads for Umbreon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 27.5 1500 0 15 15 100.000% 88.2 178.6 161 2538669 2 27.5 1497 0 15 14 100.000% 88.2 178.6 161 2538669 3 27.5 1500 1 12 14 99.608% 88.9 176.5 161 2528713 4 27.5 1497 0 14 15 99.608% 88.2 177.9 161 2528713 5 27.5 1494 0 14 14 99.608% 88.2 177.9 161 2528713 6 27.5 1499 1 15 11 99.542% 88.9 178.6 159 2527031 7 28 1500 0 6 15 99.445% 89.0 173.8 163 2524584 8 28 1500 0 9 12 99.423% 89.0 176.0 161 2524017 9 27.5 1500 1 13 13 99.382% 88.9 177.2 160 2522979 10 27.5 1494 0 15 13 99.379% 88.2 178.6 160 2522901

10 best IV spreads for Glaceon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18 1500 0 15 12 100.000% 134.8 124.6 99 1665041 2 18 1498 0 12 14 99.633% 134.8 122.9 100 1658925 3 18 1500 0 14 13 99.545% 134.8 124.1 99 1657472 4 18 1496 0 14 12 99.545% 134.8 124.1 99 1657472 5 18 1499 1 13 12 99.507% 135.4 123.5 99 1656836 6 18 1497 1 15 10 99.406% 135.4 124.6 98 1655147 7 18 1500 2 14 10 99.368% 136.0 124.1 98 1654518 8 18 1499 0 11 15 99.174% 134.8 122.4 100 1651280 9 18 1494 0 11 14 99.174% 134.8 122.4 100 1651280 10 18 1497 1 10 14 99.129% 135.4 121.8 100 1650541

10 best IV spreads for Leafeon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 19 1497 1 15 14 100.000% 126.3 136.2 103 1773270 2 19.5 1500 0 5 15 99.691% 127.4 132.1 105 1767788 3 19 1497 2 13 14 99.602% 126.9 135.0 103 1766216 4 19 1498 1 14 15 99.573% 126.3 135.6 103 1765692 5 19 1494 1 14 14 99.573% 126.3 135.6 103 1765692 6 19 1494 0 15 15 99.539% 125.7 136.2 103 1765099 7 19 1490 0 15 14 99.539% 125.7 136.2 103 1765099 8 19 1499 2 15 13 99.485% 126.9 136.2 102 1764146 9 19.5 1499 0 11 10 99.437% 127.4 135.6 102 1763278 10 19.5 1497 0 4 15 99.246% 127.4 131.5 105 1759896

10 best IV spreads for Sylveon for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18.5 1500 0 15 12 100.000% 116.6 126.4 131 1931411 2 18.5 1500 0 13 14 99.847% 116.6 125.2 132 1928462 3 18.5 1500 0 14 13 99.545% 116.6 125.8 131 1922631 4 18.5 1497 0 14 12 99.545% 116.6 125.8 131 1922631 5 18.5 1500 0 12 15 99.389% 116.6 124.6 132 1919616 6 18.5 1497 0 12 14 99.389% 116.6 124.6 132 1919616 7 18.5 1497 0 15 11 99.237% 116.6 126.4 130 1916667 8 18.5 1498 1 12 12 99.122% 117.2 124.6 131 1914458 9 18.5 1497 0 13 13 99.091% 116.6 125.2 131 1913852 10 18.5 1494 0 13 12 99.091% 116.6 125.2 131 1913852

100% IV Eevee to look for during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic in 2025

Here are the hundo CPs you should look out for during Eevee Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO:

Level 100% CP 1 15 CP 2 47 CP 3 79 CP 4 112 CP 5 144 CP 6 176 CP 7 209 CP 8 241 CP 9 273 CP 10 306 CP 11 336 CP 12 367 CP 13 397 CP 14 428 CP 15 (Research) 459 CP 16 489 CP 17 520 CP 18 550 CP 19 581 CP 20 (Eggs) 612 CP 21 642 CP 22 673 CP 23 703 CP 24 734 CP 25 765 CP 26 795 CP 27 826 CP 28 856 CP 29 887 CP 30 (Wild, No weather boost) 918 CP 31 933 CP 32 948 CP 33 964 CP 34 979 CP 35 (Wild, Partly-cloudy weather) 994 CP

