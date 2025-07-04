Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis
Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic will take place over two days: July 5 and 6, 2025, from 2-5 pm local time on each day. This is to celebrate the Year of Eevee. With all eight of the creature's possible evolutions getting access to their exclusive move during this event as well as Eevee itself knowing Last Resort, many players would be excited to take part.
Ad
Unfortunately, none of the Eeveelutions make a significant mark in the PvP or PvE arena, leaving the Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic feeling underwhelming from this perspective.
Is the Eevee Community Day Classic worth playing from a Pokemon GO PvP and PvE perspective?
No, none of the Eeveelutions leave a mark in either GO Battle League or as Gym or raid attackers in the current meta. Even the ones that used to matter — Umbreon in PvP and Sylveon in PvE — don't need the exclusive attacks to be successful.
On that note, here are all the featured attacks from the event:
Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald.
Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon.
Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower.
Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.
Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic.
Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed.
Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse.
Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock.
Ad
Therefore, if you are looking for a powerful competitive pick, you can give this event a skip. However, if you are in for the collectibles, the potential of this event is endless.
Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.