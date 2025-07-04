Which Eevee evolution should you target in Pokemon GO July 2025 Community Day Classic?

Pokemon GO's July 2025 Community Day Classic returns one of the most popular Pokemon in the series, Eevee. Scheduled to happen over two days, Saturday, July 5, and Sunday, July 6, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, the event provides the players with the ideal opportunity to get their hands on multiple Eevees, search for shiny variants, and evolve the best ones for PvP.

All of Eevee's evolutions will learn a unique attack if evolved within the event window, which closes at 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12.

But with eight variations and special moves, we can't help but ask: Which evolution do you need to focus on? Let's break it down and identify which ones are worth noting based on their combat potential and event benefits.

Pokemon GO July 2025 Community Day Classic: Top Eevee Evolutions to target

1) Umbreon with Psychic

Umbreon from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon should be your first priority if PvP is your goal. Umbreon, which is renowned for its enormous bulk, performs well in the Great and Ultra League formats. With Psychic, it can counter Fighting-types, which are Umbreon's biggest weaknesses.

Thanks to the event’s relaxed evolution requirement (only 1 km walked as your buddy, instead of 10 km), it’s easier than ever to get a strong Umbreon ready for battle.

2) Sylveon with Psyshock

Sylveon from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon is still one of the most well-rounded Fairy-types in the game. With the addition of Psyshock, it gets to have a low-energy Charged Attack, significantly improving its speed and versatility in PvP.

Evolving Sylveon in general involves getting 70 hearts with your friend, but in this event, seven will do. That makes this the optimal time to get your PvP Sylveon ready.

3) Espeon with Shadow Ball

Espeon from the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Espeon is a glass cannon, but with Shadow Ball, a threatening coverage against other Psychic- and Ghost-types, it gets even better. While not as resilient as the other evolutions, it's an excellent niche choice.

The event also makes Espeon simpler to evolve — just walk 1 km with Eevee as your buddy, instead of 10 km, before evolving it during the day.

Other Eeveelutions – fun, but situational

Eeveelutions as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Vaporeon with Scald: Vaporeon becomes more PvP viable with Scald, which can drop the opponent's Attack. However, it is not meta-altering. An option to consider if you desire a tanky Water-type reserve.

Vaporeon becomes more PvP viable with Scald, which can drop the opponent's Attack. However, it is not meta-altering. An option to consider if you desire a tanky Water-type reserve. Leafeon with Bullet Seed: The energy-providing Bullet Seed allows Leafeon to charge other moves sooner. But it also does not have the bulk or typing variety to excel in today's PvP metas.

The energy-providing Bullet Seed allows Leafeon to charge other moves sooner. But it also does not have the bulk or typing variety to excel in today's PvP metas. Jolteon with Zap Cannon: Zap Cannon is strong but takes too much time to charge up, and Jolteon is too weak to capitalize on it.

Zap Cannon is strong but takes too much time to charge up, and Jolteon is too weak to capitalize on it. Flareon with Superpower: Superpower gives Flareon much-needed coverage, especially against Rock-types, but the possible self stat-lowering effect limit its effectiveness.

Event tips & bonuses to remember

July 2025 Eevee Community Day Classic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee spawns are boosted, increasing your odds of finding some good IVs.

Shiny rates are boosted, so this is an excellent opportunity to evolve shiny forms of your beloved evolutions.

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance assists with hatching rare Pokemon.

Lures and Incense now have a three-hour duration, maintaining spawns stable throughout the event.

Surprise snapshots can also provide some entertaining encounters.

Evolution conditions for Espeon, Umbreon, and Sylveon are easier during the event. Take advantage before it resets on July 12.

Whether you want to set up your battle team or complete your Shiny roster, the July 2025 Eevee Community Day Classic provides one of Pokemon GO's best chances this year. Make strategic plans, evolve thoughtfully, and don't let your opportunity to earn these special moves slip by.

