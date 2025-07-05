  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, and more)

All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, and more)

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 05, 2025 12:21 GMT
All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic
All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Image via TPC)

Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic have been altered slightly for certain Eeveelutions. The event will take place over two days, July 5 and 6, 2025, from 2 – 5 pm local time. However, the altered evolution criteria will be in play for an entire week, ending at 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Ad

This article covers the evolution requirements for all the Eeveelutions during the July Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO. It provides a tabular comparison between the usual method and the altered, Community Day-special way.

sk promotional banner

All Pokemon GO Eeveelution requirements for July 2025 Community Day Classic

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The following table explains everything you need to know about evolving Eevee during the Community Day Classic event of July 2025:

EeveelutionJuly Community Day Classic evolution requirementUsual evolution requirementName trick (One-time only)CD move
Flareon25 Candy (Randomized)SamePyroSuperpower
Vaporeon25 Candy (Randomized)SameRainerScald
Jolteon25 Candy (Randomized)SameSparkyZap Cannon
Espeon25 Candy + Walk 1 km with Eevee as your Buddy + Day time25 Candy + Walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy + Day timeSakuraShadow Ball
Umbreon25 Candy + Walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy + Night timeTamaoPsychic
Glaceon25 Candy + Glacial Lure ModuleSameReaWater Pulse
Leafeon25 Candy + Mossy Lure ModuleSameLinneaBullet Seed (Fast)
Sylveon25 Candy + Earn seven hearts with Eevee as your Buddy25 Candy + Earn 70 hearts with Eevee as your BuddyKiraPsyshock
Ad

The altered evolution conditions will be reverted at 10 pm local time on July 12, 2025. Therefore, you have a little over a week to evolve your Eevee into Espeon, Umbreon, and Sylveon in a much easier way.

Evolving Eevee after the CDC event starts and before the timer runs out on July 12 will also give you a version of the critter that knows the exclusive attacks mentioned in the table.

Also read: Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications