All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, and more)

Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic have been altered slightly for certain Eeveelutions. The event will take place over two days, July 5 and 6, 2025, from 2 – 5 pm local time. However, the altered evolution criteria will be in play for an entire week, ending at 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Ad

This article covers the evolution requirements for all the Eeveelutions during the July Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO. It provides a tabular comparison between the usual method and the altered, Community Day-special way.

All Pokemon GO Eeveelution requirements for July 2025 Community Day Classic

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The following table explains everything you need to know about evolving Eevee during the Community Day Classic event of July 2025:

Eeveelution July Community Day Classic evolution requirement Usual evolution requirement Name trick (One-time only) CD move Flareon 25 Candy (Randomized) Same Pyro Superpower Vaporeon 25 Candy (Randomized) Same Rainer Scald Jolteon 25 Candy (Randomized) Same Sparky Zap Cannon Espeon 25 Candy + Walk 1 km with Eevee as your Buddy + Day time 25 Candy + Walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy + Day time Sakura Shadow Ball Umbreon 25 Candy + Walk 10 km with Eevee as your Buddy + Night time Tamao Psychic Glaceon 25 Candy + Glacial Lure Module Same Rea Water Pulse Leafeon 25 Candy + Mossy Lure Module Same Linnea Bullet Seed (Fast) Sylveon 25 Candy + Earn seven hearts with Eevee as your Buddy 25 Candy + Earn 70 hearts with Eevee as your Buddy Kira Psyshock

Ad

The altered evolution conditions will be reverted at 10 pm local time on July 12, 2025. Therefore, you have a little over a week to evolve your Eevee into Espeon, Umbreon, and Sylveon in a much easier way.

Evolving Eevee after the CDC event starts and before the timer runs out on July 12 will also give you a version of the critter that knows the exclusive attacks mentioned in the table.

Also read: Pokemon GO Eevee Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨