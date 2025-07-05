All Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic (Sylveon, Umbreon, Espeon, and more)

Eevee evolution requirements during Pokemon GO July Community Day Classic have been altered slightly for certain Eeveelutions. The event will take place over two days, July 5 and 6, 2025, from 2 – 5 pm local time. However, the altered evolution criteria will be in play for an entire week, ending at 10 pm local time on Saturday, July 12, 2025.
This article covers the evolution requirements for all the Eeveelutions during the July Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO. It provides a tabular comparison between the usual method and the altered, Community Day-special way.
All Pokemon GO Eeveelution requirements for July 2025 Community Day Classic
The following table explains everything you need to know about evolving Eevee during the Community Day Classic event of July 2025:
The altered evolution conditions will be reverted at 10 pm local time on July 12, 2025. Therefore, you have a little over a week to evolve your Eevee into Espeon, Umbreon, and Sylveon in a much easier way.
Evolving Eevee after the CDC event starts and before the timer runs out on July 12 will also give you a version of the critter that knows the exclusive attacks mentioned in the table.
